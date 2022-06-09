A tort claim notice filed Wednesday by the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority's former economic development director alleges retaliatory conduct, fraud and conflicting interests between past and present city officials and developers.
Leon Davis Jr. alleges in the document city councilors, acting as MRA trustees, violated the terms of his employment contract and policies that establish standards for employee performance reviews. City councilors terminated Davis' employment as the MRA's economic development director in April.
Chase McBride, a Pryor lawyer who represents Davis, said conduct outlined in the five-page notice constitute "actionable torts and whistleblower claims against one or all" city councilors, the MRA or the city. He attached 412 pages of exhibits in support of Davis' claim for "the maximum amount allowed" by Oklahoma's Governmental Tort Claims Act.
The act requires potential litigants with tort claims against a governmental entity to file a notice within a year of the alleged wrongdoing. A governmental entity has three options after receiving a notice: admit the claim, deny the claim or ignore the claim, which constitutes denial.
Once a claim is denied, the complaining party may pursue his or her claims in court.
City Attorney Roy Tucker said Davis' notice was "submitted to our insurer, Oklahoma Mutual Assurance Group, for processing." He said city officials "will work with them through the tort claim process and any subsequent lawsuit.”
"We are also diligently reviewing the host of other documents attached to Mr. Davis’ claim," Tucker said. "But on initial review, these documents show nothing more than the city’s aggressive approach to attracting and enticing development in furtherance of the quality of life of our citizens."
Davis, in the notice, alleges a "a pattern of questionable transactions along the Shawnee corridor" caught his attention during his employment. Those questionable transactions, Davis alleges, involved "undisclosed relationships" between city officials, a developer and third-party consultant.
Davis alleges his attempts to notify city councilors about the transactions were met with "significant push-back and inconsistent explanations" from City Manager Mike Miller and the city attorney's office. He alleges there was similar resistance to his requests for an independent audit of economic development funds and MRA funds.
"Mr. Davis tried to bring to light reporting violations, unauthorized expenditures, misappropriation of funds and fraud," McBride states in the notice. "Mr. Davis felt threatened and like was being bullied by Mayor Coleman and outside parties to participate in unethical situations."
Davis presented to MRA trustees messages conveyed by email and texting applications as confirmation of his suspicions about "undisclosed relationships" he considered improper. Those messages, circulated by James Dill, the developer of projects on West Shawnee Bypass, Rickey Hayes of Retail Attractions, which the city pays $4,000 a month for consultation services, former Mayor Bob Coburn and Mayor Marlon Coleman.
Those messages, Davis alleges, instructed him "to award an unsolicited and unadvertised contract" to Hayes. Other messages reveal an "undisclosed relationship" between a developer seeking $1.3 million in public subsidies and the city's third-party retail consultant.
Tucker said Davis appears to be "claiming his termination was in retaliation for alleged “whistleblowing” related to years-old economic development projects that predated his employment." He said the projects cited by Davis "were approved publicly in compliance with the Open Meeting Act."
"Other allegations of conflicts of interest are simply without merit," Tucker said. "The city and MRA dispute any and all alleged wrongdoing, both in response to Mr. Davis’ termination and the projects that were completed, or sought out, at the time."
