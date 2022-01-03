Former commissioner honored with highway designation

A 4.8-mile stretch of U.S. 64 between Keefeton and Warner commemorates the legacy of the late Roy "Clabe" Rains, who served 14 years as Muskogee County commissioner after he was elected in 1982.
District 2 Commissioner Keith Hyslop described Rains as "a real good guy, a pillar of the community" who "got a lot of stuff done" during his tenure as county commissioner. He said naming a portion of the highway near the Rains' family ranch is a fitting tribute for "all the good work he did for the community."
Betty Jean Rains said she was "a happy camper" when she learned about plans for the memorial highway designation in honor of her late husband.
"Roy did try, he really did," Rains said about her husband's work as county commissioner. "Roy was raised around this community ..., and I think the best part of this is seeing his work — when you really work for something — come to pass and really help people."
Rains said her husband, who died Aug. 12, 2019, won the support of every voter in their home precinct during his first campaign in 1982 — the very first one he ran — "he got every vote in our precinct."
Cary Lee Rains said while his father accomplished a lot as county commissioner, he likely was most proud of his road-paving program. While a lot of roads in District 2 were paved during Rains' 14-year tenure, the road that passes the family's ranch, he said, was not one of them.
"If he was working on a road somewhere, he wouldn't even ask someone for a drink of water — he said they would come in, say he was playing favorites," Rains said about his father. "There was no way he was going to pave his own road."
Hyslop said former Commissioner Stephen Wright began the memorial highway designation process that state Rep. Avery Frix helped push forward at the state level. Once state transportation officials approved the designation, District 2 purchased the signs placed along U.S. 64 in December.
Rains was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving nearly four years as a gunman on the USS Fiske 842 Destroyer before he returned home in 1955. Rains and his wife owned and operated Rains Appliance store for 14 years before he was elected as District 2 commissioner, and he operated a cattle ranch after retiring as a commissioner.
