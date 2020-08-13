Former Creek Chief Tiger sentenced

Former Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief George Phillip Tiger has been sentenced to prison for bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
In addition to Bristow resident George Phillip Tiger, 70, being sentenced, Aaron Dewayne Terry, 64, of Wichita Falls, Texas, also was sentenced.
Tiger was sentenced to 12 months and one day imprisonment, two years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine for bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds. Terry was sentenced to 48 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $1,250,000 for the theft and embezzlement of funds from business entities wholly owned by the Alabama-Quassarte Tribal Town (“AQTT”). Terry was also sentenced to 36 months in prison, one year supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $105,068.58 for federal tax charges. Terry’s sentencings are to run concurrently.
“Mr. Tiger took advantage of the position of trust he had been given by the people of the Alabama-Quassarte Tribal Town," said U.S. Attorney Brian J. Kuester. "Instead of acting in the best interests of those he was appointed to serve Tiger sought out and received unlawful profit for himself. Terry likewise exploited his position as an agent of a tribal government for his own selfish and unlawful gain. This office and the agencies who have been involved in this investigation are committed to identifying, investigating, and prosecuting those who corrupt the positions of trust and authority they hold.”
The AQTT is a federally recognized Indian tribe located in Oklahoma with an enrollment of 461 members. The AQTT-owned business entities focus primarily on federal contract procurement in Huntsville, Alabama. The AQTT is headquartered in Wetumka.
Tiger was an agent of the AQTT from Sept. 26, 2017 through Dec. 4, 2018. His duties included serving as the chairman of the Economic Development Authority (EDA) Board. The AQTT formed the EDA to identify, plan, initiate, and develop tribal economic and industrial activities on behalf of the AQTT. The indictment to which Tiger entered his guilty plea alleged that from on or about Sept. 26, 2017 through on or about Feb. 15, 2019, he "corruptly solicited, demanded, accepted and agreed to accept a bribe from Mr. Aaron Terry, intending to be influenced and rewarded in connection with a transaction or series of transactions of the AQTT."
Terry held various executive management and control positions within the AQTT-owned business entities. He pleaded guilty to theft by an agent of an Indian Tribal government receiving federal funds; bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds; and one count of conspiracy to commit bribery. Terry also pleaded guilty to two counts of personal tax fraud.
"While serving as appointed officials within the Alabama-Quassarte Tribal Town, George Tiger and Aaron Terry engaged in various bribery schemes with the sole intention of personal financial gain," said Melissa Godbold, special agent in charge of the FBI's Oklahoma City Field Office. "The prosecution of these subjects should serve as a warning that law enforcement will not tolerate officials who abuse their positions of trust.”
The Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DCIS) – Office of Inspector General, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Internal Revenue Service, the Small Business Administration – Office of Inspector General, the General Services Administration – Office of Inspector General, the Army Criminal Investigations Division, and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service participated in the investigation that lead to the indictment of Tiger and Terry.
Ronald A. White, U.S. district judge in Muskogee, presided over the sentencing hearings for each of the defendants. Tiger and Terry will be supervised by the United States Probation Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
