Muskogee residents have been reeling this week over the Tuesday shooting deaths of five children and an adult, but it's not the first time a crime like this has happened in Muskogee.
In September 1993, Curtis Lee Foster Jr. torched his home at 214 Jefferson St., with his wife and four children inside. His entire family died: Ledavon Foster, 30, Brian Burks, 8; Kristiana Burks, 7; Nikki Foster, 3; and Tiffany Foster, 2.
Curtis Lee Foster, 35 at the time, maintained his innocence but was convicted by a Muskogee County jury in March 1995. All but one juror voted to sentence Foster to death. Instead of a death sentence, he was ordered to serve five consecutive sentences of life without parole.
Foster, 62, remains incarcerated at the R.B. Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy, where he has been since July 1995.
Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee was an investigator at the time of the fire and led the investigation of the Foster case for the Muskogee Police Department.
"I remember vividly going out there that night. In fact, the house was still on fire when I got on scene," he said.
Teehee said the sight of the children was tough to deal with.
"I wasn't able to put closure on that for some time," he said. "I wasn't able to actually get closure until I went to the funeral, when I got to see pictures of what they were supposed to look like."
Since that time, the police department has added peer support as well as a therapist for officers to talk to.
"I've been so big on trying to get the mental health aspect to the police department for some time for that very reason," Teehee said. "I'm so happy we've got those things in place now."
Teehee can't shake the memories.
"I still see his face," he said of Foster.
He recalled the shock he felt Tuesday.
"When I got the call that morning, that was the very first thing that popped in my mind — oh, no. Not again," Teehee said.
Wagoner County Special District Judge John David Luton was Muskogee County district attorney at the time of Foster's arrest and trial. He said it was the longest criminal trial in Muskogee County history.
"It lasted six weeks," he said. "I've tried a lot of murder cases. It's exceptional for one to last more than a week."
Luton arrived at the scene the night of the fire shortly after firefighters began battling the blaze.
"I got a call there was a house that was in flames, and that there were believed to be a mother and her children in the home, so I immediately drove to the scene," he said. "I stayed there for a long time. I was there when the children's bodies were found."
Luton remembered being on the scene.
"What you see, what you smell — all of your senses are in play," he said. "There's no getting past something like that that I can tell."
Bruce Moore, who is retired from the Muskogee Fire Department, also recalled the fire.
He remembered the removal of the bodies from the two-story home.
"We had to lay a ladder across the floor to get to them," he said, remembering how the children were handed out of the home and into the arms of firefighters who carried them down a ladder.
He also recalled when Ledavon Foster's father arrived at the home after driving from Arkansas.
"He asked, 'Were there any survivors?'" Moore said.
When he was told no, he was overcome with grief.
"He put his head on the steering wheel and sobbed," Moore said.
Moore choked up as he spoke about his memories of the fire and the children.
"It's something you carry with you," Moore said. "You can never forget it."
