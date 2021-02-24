Former Oklahoma Gov. David Walters will be the guest speaker for the Zoom meeting of Muskogee County Democrats at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Walters will speak on the coming Democrat events. Precinct meetings, County Convention, CD II Convention and the State Democratic Convention and the process to be implemented for these meetings will be explained.
Walters serves the party as National Democratic Party Committeeman. He will explain how we can all become involved in the democratic process, and he will share his vision of the Democratic party in Oklahoma in 2021. All Democrats are invited and are urged to attend and welcome Walters to Muskogee County. The Zoom information may be obtained by emailing or texting Judy Moore, Muskogee County vice chairman. Email: jamoore@crosstel.net, Cell to text, (918) 685-2219. It will also be posted on the Muskogee County Democrat website, Muskogeedems.org and on the Facebook page. The link has been sent to active party members. Plan to attend and remember to invite a friend.
