The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Leslie Shannon Mack, 53, of Hulbert, entered a guilty plea to an Information charging her with Theft or Bribery Concerning Programs Receiving Federal Funds, punishable by up to 10 years of imprisonment and/or a fine up to $250,000.
The Information alleged that between around June 2019 through about Oct. 26, 2021, Mack, the former treasurer of the Hulbert Public School, did embezzle, steal, obtain by fraud, and otherwise without authority knowingly convert to the use of any person other than the rightful owner and intentionally misapply, property valued at $5,000 or more, from the Hulbert Public School District.
During the plea hearing, Mack admitted that she issued excess payroll payments to herself, above and beyond her authorized salary, that she issued payments to another individual, above and beyond that individual’s authorized salary, and that she allowed another individual access to the financial accounting system. The defendant further acknowledged that these actions resulted in a loss to the Hulbert Public School District of more than $550,000, but less than $1,500,000.
The charges arose from an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the U.S.Department of Education – Office of Inspector General.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Gerald L. Jackson accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report. The defendant was released on a personal recognizance bond pending sentencing.
