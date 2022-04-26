Former Kids' Space Executive Director Hillary McQueen received five years probation, was fined $5,000 and ordered to repay the $42,075.36 she embezzled from Kids' Space as part of a plea agreement on Tuesday afternoon.
McQueen pleaded guilty to one count of theft from an organization that receives federal program funds. As part of her plea agreement, McQueen admitted she "embezzled, stole and misapplied property" belonging to Kids' Space during a three-year period while she served as executive director.
The full story can be read in Wednesday's Muskogee Phoenix.
