Former Kids' Space director receives probation

Former Kids' Space Executive Director Hillary McQueen received five years probation, was fined $5,000 and ordered to repay the $42,075.36 she embezzled from Kids' Space as part of a plea agreement on Tuesday afternoon.
McQueen pleaded guilty to one count of theft from an organization that receives federal program funds. As part of her plea agreement, McQueen admitted she "embezzled, stole and misapplied property" belonging to Kids' Space during a three-year period while she served as executive director.
Prior to pronouncing sentence, Chief Judge Ronald A. White asked if McQueen or her attorney, Peter Scimeca, would like to make a statement. Scimeca said he advised his client that while a statement would be proper, it might come out "sounding like mush."
However, McQueen did eventually make a brief statement.
"I sincerely regret and apologize to the organization I hurt and loved so much," she said.
Before McQueen, three current and former Kids' Space board members read victim impact statements.
Former Board President Stacy Hogle said it was an email from the organization's accountants that started to raise suspicion. Hogle asked McQueen about the email on Sept. 13, 2018, that said the bank statements were against its financial policies and procedures.
"Hillary had linked her personal Venmo account to the Kids' Space operating account," Hogle said. "When I asked her why she did that, she stated it was because she knew that using Venmo would allow the bank to overdraw the account. Hillary submitted her resignation letter via text that evening."
Haley Poffel, the current executive director, read her statement that focused on the "far-reaching hurt and loss that was caused by the defendant's actions."
"While the defendant has convinced herself and others that she is the victim in this situation, I think we need to reflect on the actual victims," she said. "The victims are Lindsey, Shelly, Bethany and Win — all past employees of Kids' Space whom the defendant spread malicious lies about while trying to cover up her own misdeeds."
Past President Holly Rosser Miller, who is out of town, offered a statement which White allowed to be read by Poffel.
"I know I personally felt stupid," Rosser Miller said. "How could I not see it? But after digging into the evidence and seeing how she got away stealing for so long, I understand that I and my fellow board members were not stupid — she is just a good thief and a good liar.
"She used the same tactics an abuser uses to keep up their schemes without getting caught."
Kids’ Space Child Advocacy Center is a front-line responder in Muskogee to reports of child sexual abuse, as well as reports of physical abuse of children, drug endangerment, internet crimes against children and other forms of child abuse and neglect. It's the city’s only not-for-profit organization that coordinates the efforts of child welfare specialists, law enforcement professionals, family advocates, medical experts and mental health clinicians under one roof while offering a child friendly atmosphere for its victims.
