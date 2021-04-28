A front-end loader pushed debris through a vacant motel room, using it as a corridor from the swimming pool to the parking lot on Tuesday.
The motel building that stood for generations at 534 S. 32nd St., is being demolished. For more than 50 years, the building has housed several motels, including the Trade Winds Best Western, Travelodge and, most recently, the Deluxe Inn.
Dalton Clay, owner of Five Star Demolition in Oktaha, said demolition could take at least a month.
"We hope to have it done within six weeks," Clay said. "It usually takes four to six weeks for these demolitions. The only thing left will be this parking lot."
He said the property owners will fence it off.
The Muskogee County Assessor's Office lists the property owners as OKL Enterprises of Stillwater.
Vintage postcards of the Muskogee Trade Winds, sold online, show people enjoying the swimming pool around 1967.
That was about the time former Muskogee High School All American Pete Smith managed a restaurant at the motel. According to a 2008 Muskogee Phoenix story, Smith was the first All American to play at the University of Oklahoma in 1937. He managed Pete Smith's Trade Winds Restaurant from 1965 to 1985.
In 1986, the Elephant Run Restaurant and Club opened at the Trade Winds.
