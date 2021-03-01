Colleagues recall the encouragement they received from former Assistant Muskogee Public Schools Superintendent Jim Wilson.
Wilson died Monday morning.
"He would write positive notes to people on a regular basis, even to his superintendent," said former MPS Superintendent Mile Garde. "Jim was one of the most well-rounded administrators I ever knew. He was extremely organized he was a detailed guy. There wasn't anything you couldn't get him to do, and he would do it timely and efficiently and to the best to anybody's ability. It would be a quality presentation."
Former MPS Assistant Superintendent Derryl Venters also recalled Wilson's encouragement when she taught science and he was a principal.
"He let me be the best I could be," Venters said. "If I asked him for technology, all he'd say was 'just win some contests.' He would let me go to conferences, and he'd say 'just keep winning.'"
Venters also recalled Wilson's notes of encouragement.
Wilson retired in May 2016 after 48 years with the district. At the time of his retirement, he was assistant MPS superintendent of support services and personnel.
Wilson said at the time that he wanted to spend more time with his wife, Karen Wilson.
Garde said Wilson "earned his retirement."
He said Wilson also had a great sense of humor.
"He could pull a prank on you," Garde said. "He added that to the work environment as well. It's just a great loss."
Wilson is the second retired MPS official to die in three days. Former MPS Transportation Director Anne Henry died Saturday.
Venters said she had just called Wilson on Sunday to tell him about Henry's death.
