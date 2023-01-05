Former Muskogee mayoral candidate John Lowrimore was arrested Thursday on a complaint of lewd and indecent proposals to a minor.
Lowrimore, 39, was arrested by Muskogee County Sheriff's officials at the QuikTrip at U.S. 69 and West Shawnee Bypass at approximately 3:45 p.m.
Sheriff's Department Investigator Kile Turley said Lowrimore was taken into custody and is being held at the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility. Turley said the arrest of Lowrimore was part of a sting operation.
"He was messaging a Facebook account that I run as a 15-year-old girl," Turley said. "He started messaging on Jan. 3 asking for different things which led up to (Thursday) on making the arrest. He was at the location to meet the girl."
Within the last two weeks, Lowrimore had declared online his intentions to become a candidate for principal chief of Cherokee Nation and a Cherokee Nation Tribal Council at-large position.
Lowrimore had previously sought to become Muskogee's 50th mayor in 2020 and ran for a seat on Muskogee's City Council in three other elections.
Turley said the only alert to Lowrimore was him being friends with the person on the Facebook account.
"I don't know how long they had been friends for," Turley said. "He messaged the account, and I continued the conversation."
Turley said the conversations got intense over the two-day period before Lowrimore's arrest.
"Everywhere from wanting to buy her underwear to wanting to have sex with her," he said. "I don't know him well, but looking through his history, it's been quite a while since he's been arrested. This is the third time we've apprehended someone that came from the Facebook account."
Muskogee County Sheriff Andy Simmons, who was present when Lowrimore was arrested, said he's proud when the work his deputies and investigators put in pays off.
"Our investigations team, they're so diverse we never know what they're working on," Simmons said. "They do the best they can to make our community safer. I'm really grateful for their hard work."
