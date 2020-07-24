Muskogee Public Schools' first Black school superintendent, Dr. James Christian, died Friday morning.
He was 82.
Christian served as MPS Superintendent from 1987 to 1991.
A 1956 graduate of Manual Training High School, Christian later taught at the school from 1962 to 1970. After integration, Christian taught at Muskogee High School until 1972. He served various administrative roles at MPS before becoming superintendent.
He was a member of the Beta Chi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and a lifetime member and local treasurer of the NAACP.
