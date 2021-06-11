TULSA – A man who was a self-described father figure, youth pastor, and Cub and Boy Scouts volunteer has been indicted by a federal grand jury this week for sexually abusing five children, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.
Joe Cheater Jr., 48, formerly of Porter, was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor by force and threat in Indian Country, aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country, abusive sexual contact with a minor in Indian country, and coercion and enticement of a minor in Indian Country.
Cheater was charged in federal court in anticipation that his state conviction could be overturned. On Thursday, Cheater’s appeal was stayed for approximately 30 days in Rogers County District Court. At that time, the court will determine which entity has criminal jurisdiction over the case. Cheater is serving his state sentence in an Oklahoma Department of Corrections facility.
As the U.S. Attorney’s Office continues to prepare, anyone with information about the crimes or who may have been sexually abused by Cheater are encouraged to contact Assistant U.S. Attorney Stacey Todd at (918) 382-2791.
Cheater had children approximately the same ages as the victims, and it was common for neighborhood children to be present or have sleepovers at his home. Known victims were sexually assaulted starting in 2005 while others were abused as late as 2009. Some victims were younger than 12 years old when they were victimized.
The FBI and Rogers County Sheriff’s Office are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stacey Todd is prosecuting the case.
