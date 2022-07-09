A former Muskogee Police Department reserve officer has been charged with felony embezzlement after he pawned his service weapon that belonged to the police department, court records state.
Brandon Ray Bower, 30, also is charged in Muskogee County District Court with six counts of false declaration of ownership in pawn. His bond was set at $5,000. He was booked into the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility on Thursday and released after posting bond.
Bower is charged with claiming ownership of the 9mm Glock, valued at $2,000, each time he pawned the weapon or made a payment to the pawn shop on the weapon — July 2019; September 2019; December 2019; February 2020; April 2020; and May 2020.
The Muskogee Police Department has 12 reserve officers, said Deputy Chief Reggie Cotton.
Reserve officers are provided weapons by the Muskogee Police Department, said Deputy Chief Chad Farmer.
"That hasn't always been the case, but they are provided a gun, just like we are," Farmer said.
The weapon was not recovered when Bower resigned, and the investigation into how that happened is ongoing, Cotton said.
And pawn shop owners don't run serial numbers on weapons they receive, so they have no way to know if the person pawning the weapon owns it.
"The pawn shop does not have the ability to check and see if a firearm has been reported stolen," Cotton said.
Cotton also was asked if pawn shop owners provide of list of weapons they take in.
"Depending on the pawnshop, they may report a list of items that were pawned to the Leads Online database. Law enforcement can then check the database for 'like' missing and stolen property," Cotton said.
According to state statutes, that report shall include:
1. The name and address of the pawn shop.
2. The name, address, race, sex, weight, height, date of birth and either identification number of the seller or pledger as verified by either a state-issued identification card, driver's license or federal government-issued identification card or by readable fingerprint of right or left index finger on the back of the pawn or buy transaction copy to be retained for the pawnbroker's record.
3. The transaction number for the buy or pawn transaction.
4. The date and time of the transaction.
5. The manufacturer of the item.
6. A description of the item.
7. The serial number and model number where available and any other identifying markings.
If convicted of embezzlement of the weapon, the punishment could include up to two years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections or a year in the county jail and/or a fine of up to $500. If convicted of declaration of ownership in pawn.
Bower is scheduled to be back in court at 9 a.m. July 20 at which time a date will be set for a preliminary hearing.
