Former Muskogee County Sheriff Charles Pearson faces the prospect of felony firearm charges in connection with events that unfolded late Sunday night.
District Attorney Orvil Loge said Pearson, who allegedly was intoxicated at the time, discharged a firearm while pointing the weapon at his brother, a Muskogee police officer. Loge said the bullet struck Lt. John Pearson's car, and there were no injuries.
Pearson is a candidate for sheriff in the upcoming election.
