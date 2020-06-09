Former sheriff faces firearm charges

Former Sheriff Charles Pearson faces a felony firearms charge and three misdemeanors in connection with events that unfolded Sunday night in the Gooseneck Bend area.
District Attorney Orvil Loge said Pearson discharged a pistol while aiming toward his brother, Lt. John Pearson of the Muskogee Police Department, and striking his vehicle. Loge said the four-term sheriff who is competing this year as the lone Democratic nominee "was intoxicated."
Pearson, Loge said, called his brother to help defuse a situation at a house Pearson "is familiar with." The matter, which began to unfold at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday at the River Ridge Road residence, escalated, Loge said, and Pearson "pointed the weapon at John, and then he fired and hit John's car."
"They have an individual who is intoxicated and armed with a gun, he has discharged it once already," Loge said, describing the situation when John Pearson called the emergency dispatch center. "It was a highly volatile situation, when they went to the place where they thought he was, but he had already left."
Loge said Pearson left the residence before deputies arrived, so they began searching for him and his truck. They spotted Pearson in the 2700 block of South Woodland Road "while operating a motor vehicle," and "a Glock handgun was recovered from the vehicle he was driving."
Janet Bickel Hutson, who represents Pearson, said it is still "early in the process."
"Charles Pearson has served Muskogee County well — he is a fine individual," she said. "We will have more to say later, but right now I am just going to go and get caught up on what occurred, and we'll sort things out."
Pearson, according to a witness affidavit, was arrested during a traffic stop in the 2700 block of South Woodland Road, where he surrendered without incident. Pearson was described as being "unsteady on his feet" with "bloodshot" and "watery eyes" and "the presence of a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage upon his person."
Outstanding charges include feloniously pointing a firearm, carrying a firearm while under the influence, reckless conduct with a firearm and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Among the witnesses endorsed by the state are Undersheriff Michael Mahan, who is competing this year for the Republican nomination in the sheriff's contest.
Pearson, who remained in custody Monday afternoon in lieu of a $50,000 bond, "refused the state's test by invoking his Fifth Amendment rights." He is scheduled to appear at 3 p.m. Thursday for an initial appearance before Special District Judge Robin Adair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.