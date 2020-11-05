TAHLEQUAH — A former employee for Tahlequah Public Schools was arrested on multiple child pornography charges on Thursday, Nov. 5.
Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Internet Crimes against Children arrested Hansen Martin Leroy Johnson, 26, at his home on 458 Road in Tahlequah.
According to a report from the OSBI, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded a tip they received from social media to the OSBI.
“The tip included an image and short vehicle showing an adult sexually abusing an infant. The OSBI and ICAC Unit opened a case and began investigating Johnson, who is an employee of Tahlequah Public Schools,” the report said.
TPS Superintendent Leon Ashlock said Johnson had resigned from the school district in December 2019.
“He’s not an employee of ours; I don’t know why that report shows that, and I just found out,” Ashlock said. “He resigned, so it’s been almost a year since he was here. He worked in Adult Basic Ed Department at nights when he was here, but he’s currently not employed by us."
Johnson was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on charges of aggravated possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. He is being held without bond.
“This investigation and subsequent arrest of Johnson was a joint effort between the OSBI ICAC Task Force, which includes OSBI Agents, the Tulsa Police Department Cyber Crimes Unit, and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, along with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Green Country Child Exploitation Task Force. The OSBI would also like to thank the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service Tactical Team for keeping the scene secure and all law enforcement safe,” the report said.
Keri Thornton writes for the Tahlequah Daily Press.
