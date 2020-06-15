Fort Gibson adds new features to town park

People of all ages and abilities have shady places to swing at Fort Gibson's Splash Pad and Skate Park.
Town officials opened a new swing set and reopened the park's playground on Friday. The swing set features a unit with four regular swings, two swing seats for toddlers and a blue awning. The set also includes a bowl-shaped team swing and a swing with a platform for wheelchairs. A sidewalk was laid around the area. The playground was roped off for safety while the swings were installed this spring.
Liberty DeShazo, 10, felt a little nervous at first when her mother pulled her in the team swing.
"When she pulled me up, I felt it was a little too high," Liberty said "I thought I was going to fall off."
But, Liberty quickly felt secure in the bowl and said the swing was fun.
Adults enjoyed the swings, as well.
"I love to do things, and my favorite thing to do is swing," said town resident Jordann Pollard. "There's a wheelchair swing for people that want to come swing that are in wheelchairs. I think it's a great thing for the town."
Fort Gibson Mayor Michael Sharpe said the swing set addition and new sidewalks "took a lot of working, a lot of planning."
"It looks great," he said. "We have a handicapped swing and shade. We think it's a good improvement."
Liberty's father, Town Administrator Brian DeShazo, said the playground had no swings before the set was installed.
"And kids love to swing," he said. "The idea behind these is that they're all handicapped accessible."
The swings came within the $200,000 budget, even with the addition of the blue awning, DeShazo said.
"We figured if there's shade, they'll use it longer during the day," he said. "Hopefully, it will get used."
Town Clerk Shelley Steffes said the new swings can help "build town unity."
"I just think it's a great thing for the town and the kids," she said. "There's a day care right across the street that can use it. It can build town unity."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.