Fort Gibson Board of Trustees — AGENDA

WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees regular meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 202 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):
CONSENT AGENDA:
Consider:
• Minutes from the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on March 28, 2022.
• Payroll paid on May 6, 2022, in the amount of $52,526.84.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid on May 20, 2022, in the estimated amount of $50,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE ACTION:
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Engagement Letter from Crawford and Associates, Accounting and Consulting Firm.
• Resolution 2022-010, A RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF FORT GIBSON WHEREBY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES RESOLVE TO AUTHORIZE JAMES WALTERS, TOWN ADMINISTRATOR, TO CARRY A CONCEALED WEAPON ON TOWN PROPERTY AND WITHIN TOWN VEHICLES.
• Maintenance and or Closure of Cherokee Street west of Hickory.
• Ordinance 2022-007, AN ORDINANCE AMENDING TITLE 5, POLICE AND PUBLIC SAFETY, CHAPTER 5, FIRE CODE, SECTION 5-5-1, CODE ADOPTED, ADDING SECTION 5-5-7, REPEALER CLAUSE, ADDING 5-5-8, SEVERABILITY CLAUSE, and DECLARING AN EMERGENCY.
• ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
• NEW BUSINESS.
