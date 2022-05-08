Fort Gibson Board of Trustees — AGENDA

WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees regular meeting.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 202 W. Poplar Ave.

AGENDA:

VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):

CONSENT AGENDA:

Consider:

•  Minutes from the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on March 28, 2022.

• Payroll paid on May 6, 2022, in the amount of $52,526.84.

• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid on May 20, 2022, in the estimated amount of $50,000.

• Payment of claims for all departments.

ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE ACTION:

Consider:

• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.

• Engagement Letter from Crawford and Associates, Accounting and Consulting Firm.

• Resolution 2022-010, A RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF FORT GIBSON WHEREBY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES RESOLVE TO AUTHORIZE JAMES WALTERS, TOWN ADMINISTRATOR, TO CARRY A CONCEALED WEAPON ON TOWN PROPERTY AND WITHIN TOWN VEHICLES.

• Maintenance and or Closure of Cherokee Street west of Hickory.

• Ordinance 2022-007, AN ORDINANCE AMENDING TITLE 5, POLICE AND PUBLIC SAFETY, CHAPTER 5, FIRE CODE, SECTION 5-5-1, CODE ADOPTED, ADDING SECTION 5-5-7, REPEALER CLAUSE, ADDING 5-5-8, SEVERABILITY CLAUSE, and DECLARING AN EMERGENCY.

• ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.

• NEW BUSINESS.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video