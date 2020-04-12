WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees regular meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Assembly Hall, Town Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar St.
AGENDA:
1. VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes).
2. CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes of the March 20 Special Meeting.
• Minutes of the April 6 Special Meeting.
• Payroll paid on March 27 in the amount of $46,440.89.
• Payroll paid on April 10, in the amount of $47,563.79.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid April 24 in the estimated amount of $46,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION:
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• February 2020 Financial Statement.
• Permission to continue to plan the Amnesty Program with the Fort Gibson Police Department.
• Permission to pursue a grant through the Muskogee Opioid Response Coalition.
• Citizen’s request to change hours of operation for liquor stores.
• Permission to allow a “Hot Dogs and Heroes” picnic celebration in October 2020.
4. EXECUTIVE SESSION
A. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding employment, appointment or promotion of Brent Maddocks.
B. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding employment, appointment or promotion of Braden Carr.
5. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
6. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority Trustees regular meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 Poplar Ave.
Agenda:
1. VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes).
2. CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes of the Special Meeting of the Fort Gibson Utility Authority on March 20, 2020.
• Payroll paid on March 27, 2020 in the amount of $42,066.96.
• Payroll paid on April 10, 2020 in the amount of $45,134.26.
• Payroll to be paid April 24, 2020 in the estimated amount of $40,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION
Consider:
• Action regarding items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Hiring Meshek & Associates to perform engineering services to analyze and prepare alternatives for the site grading and protection of the Fort Gibson Water Treatment Plant.
• Employment of a temporary employee for the sanitation department.
4. EXECUTIVE SESSION:
A. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding employment of Stormi Hyslope as a full-time clerk for the Fort Gibson Utility Authority.
5. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
6. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.