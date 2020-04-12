WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees regular meeting.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: Assembly Hall, Town Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar St.

AGENDA: 

1. VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes).

2. CONSENT AGENDA

Consider: 

• Minutes of the March 20 Special Meeting.

• Minutes of the April 6 Special Meeting.

• Payroll paid on March 27 in the amount of $46,440.89.

• Payroll paid on April 10, in the amount of $47,563.79.

• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid April 24 in the estimated amount of $46,000.

• Payment of claims for all departments.

3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION:

Consider:

• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.

• February 2020 Financial Statement.

• Permission to continue to plan the Amnesty Program with the Fort Gibson Police Department.

• Permission to pursue a grant through the Muskogee Opioid Response Coalition.

• Citizen’s request to change hours of operation for liquor stores.

• Permission to allow a “Hot Dogs and Heroes” picnic celebration in October 2020.

4. EXECUTIVE SESSION

A. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding employment, appointment or promotion of Brent Maddocks.

B. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding employment, appointment or promotion of Braden Carr.

5. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.

6. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.

WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority Trustees regular meeting.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 Poplar Ave.

Agenda:

1. VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes).

2. CONSENT AGENDA

Consider:

• Minutes of the Special Meeting of the Fort Gibson Utility Authority on March 20, 2020.

• Payroll paid on March 27, 2020 in the amount of $42,066.96.

• Payroll paid on April 10, 2020 in the amount of $45,134.26.

• Payroll to be paid April 24, 2020 in the estimated amount of $40,000.

• Payment of claims for all departments.

3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION

Consider:

• Action regarding items removed from the Consent Agenda.

• Hiring Meshek & Associates to perform engineering services to analyze and prepare alternatives for the site grading and protection of the Fort Gibson Water Treatment Plant.

• Employment of a temporary employee for the sanitation department.

4. EXECUTIVE SESSION:

A. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding employment of Stormi Hyslope as a full-time clerk for the Fort Gibson Utility Authority.

5. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.

6. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.

