WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees regular meeting.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: Town Municipal Building, Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave., Fort Gibson.

REGULAR AGENDA

Consider:

• Minutes of regular meeting on Feb. 24.

• Payroll paid on Feb. 28 in the amount of $49,244.46.

• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid March 13, 2020, in the estimated amount of $46,000.

• Payment of claims for all departments.

• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.

• Purchase order for engineering services from STP Solutions for flood damaged facilities of soccer fields, concession stand and Animal Control facility for a cost of $52,400.

• Hiring American Legal Publishing to codify local ordinances in the amount of $13,895.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

• Convening an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.4 to discuss employment, termination or resignation of Onyx Bonner.

Return from executive session and take action, if necessary.

• Administrator's report.

