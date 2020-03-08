WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees regular meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Town Municipal Building, Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave., Fort Gibson.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes of regular meeting on Feb. 24.
• Payroll paid on Feb. 28 in the amount of $49,244.46.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid March 13, 2020, in the estimated amount of $46,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Purchase order for engineering services from STP Solutions for flood damaged facilities of soccer fields, concession stand and Animal Control facility for a cost of $52,400.
• Hiring American Legal Publishing to codify local ordinances in the amount of $13,895.
EXECUTIVE SESSION
• Convening an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.4 to discuss employment, termination or resignation of Onyx Bonner.
Return from executive session and take action, if necessary.
• Administrator's report.
