Fort Gibson Board of Trustees — Agenda

WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees regular meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
1. VISITOR'S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
2. CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
A. Minutes of the Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Aug. 24.
B. Minutes of the Special Meeting of the Fort Gibson Development Authority on Aug. 31.
C. Payroll paid on August 28, 2020, in the amount of $54,235.95.
D. Payroll paid on Sept. 11, 2020, in the amount of $54,642.76.
E. Payroll to be paid Sept. 25, in the estimated amount of $46,000.
F. Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION:
Consider:
A. Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
B. Bid from Mid America Painting to repaint the interior of Town Hall.
C. Bid from Dirt Wurx to demolish the structure at 114 S.E. Railroad St.
D. Lot split for Dick Sheffield for property located within the E2 of the NW4 of Section 12, Township 15 North, Range 19 E of the I.B. & M. Recommended for approval by the Planning and Zoning Board on Jan. 6, 2020.
E. Sketch plan for Arcon Inc. (McDonald's) at 507 S. Wiley St. Recommended for approval by the Planning and Zoning Board on January 6, 2020.
F. Re-zoning of Lot 14 in Old Post Road Subdivision from A-1 to R-3, recommended by the Planning and Zoning Board on Sept. 10, 2020.
G. Lot split at 507 S. Wiley St. (McDonald's). Recommended for approval by the Planning and Zoning Board on July 20, 2020.
H. Preliminary and final plats for Walnut Estates East, phase 2. Recommended by the Planning and Zoning Board on Sept. 10, 2020.
I. Payment of a claim for damage to a personal vehicle obtained while lawn-mowing services were being performed.
J. Appointing Jason Million as interim Town Administrator until Oct. 19, 2020.
4. EXECUTIVE SESSION.
A. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding purchase of real property pursuant to Title 25 OS §307(b)(3).
B. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding the employment or hiring of Nicolas Chute pursuant to Title 25 OS §307(b)(1).
5. ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT.
6. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
7. ADJOURNMENT.
