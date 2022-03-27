Fort Gibson Board of Trustees — AGENDA

WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees regular meeting.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.

1. VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):     

2. CONSENT AGENDA:

Consider: 

• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on March 14, 2022.

• Payroll paid on March 25, 2022, in the amount of $$54,934.97.

• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid April 8, 2022, in the estimated amount of $50,000.

• Payment of claims for all departments.      

3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION: 

Consider:

• Take action regarding items removed from the Consent Agenda.

• March 2022, Fort Gibson Fire Department monthly report. 

• March 2022, Fort Gibson Police Department monthly report.

• March 2022, Fort Gibson Municipal Court monthly report.

• March 2022, Fort Gibson Financial Report.

• Leave share for Cammie Ragsdale.

• Budget Amendment #08 TWN GG INS REBATE in the amount of $2,713.37.

• AFIS & Forensic Fees in the amount of $135.72 for prior fiscal year 2018-2021.

4. ORDINANCES

Consider:      

• Ordinance No. 2022-005, Amending Title 10, Building Regulations, Chapter 1, Building Code and Regulations, Section 10-1-1, Building Code Adopted, and Adding Paragraphs B-D Declaring an Emergency, Adding Repealer Clause, and Adding Severability Clause.

• Ordinance No. 2022-006, Amending Title 10, Building Regulations, Chapter 2, Plumbing Code and Regulations, Section 10-2-1, Plumbing Code Adopted, Adding Paragraphs E and F, and Declaring an Emergency, Adding Repealer Clause, and Adding Severability Clause.      

5. EXECUTIVE SESSION:     

6.RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY.

7. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.

8. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.

9. ADJOURNMENT.

