Fort Gibson Board of Trustees — AGENDA

WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees regular meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
1. VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):
2. CONSENT AGENDA:
Consider:
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on March 14, 2022.
• Payroll paid on March 25, 2022, in the amount of $$54,934.97.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid April 8, 2022, in the estimated amount of $50,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION:
Consider:
• Take action regarding items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• March 2022, Fort Gibson Fire Department monthly report.
• March 2022, Fort Gibson Police Department monthly report.
• March 2022, Fort Gibson Municipal Court monthly report.
• March 2022, Fort Gibson Financial Report.
• Leave share for Cammie Ragsdale.
• Budget Amendment #08 TWN GG INS REBATE in the amount of $2,713.37.
• AFIS & Forensic Fees in the amount of $135.72 for prior fiscal year 2018-2021.
4. ORDINANCES
Consider:
• Ordinance No. 2022-005, Amending Title 10, Building Regulations, Chapter 1, Building Code and Regulations, Section 10-1-1, Building Code Adopted, and Adding Paragraphs B-D Declaring an Emergency, Adding Repealer Clause, and Adding Severability Clause.
• Ordinance No. 2022-006, Amending Title 10, Building Regulations, Chapter 2, Plumbing Code and Regulations, Section 10-2-1, Plumbing Code Adopted, Adding Paragraphs E and F, and Declaring an Emergency, Adding Repealer Clause, and Adding Severability Clause.
5. EXECUTIVE SESSION:
6.RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY.
7. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
8. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
9. ADJOURNMENT.
