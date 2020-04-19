Fort Gibson Board of Trustees — Agenda

WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees Special Meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Teleconference — Join Zoom Meeting from the Town of Fort Gibson website, www.fortgibson.net.
AGENDA:
1. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION:
A. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding re-instatement of the Fort Gibson Police Department K-9 Officer program.
2. EXECUTIVE SESSION:
A. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding employment, hiring, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplining or resignation of Jeremy Johnson pursuant to 25 OS §307(b) (1).
3. RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY.
4. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
5. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
