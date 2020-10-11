WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees regular meeting
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
2. CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes of the Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Sept.r 28, 2020.
• Minutes of the Emergency Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.
• Payroll paid on Oct. 9, 2020 in the amount of $55,415.96.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid Oct. 23, 2020 in the estimated amount of $55,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Granting Deb Livesay and Amanda Smith access to call Firstar Bank to inquire about items on bank statements of all financial accounts held at this financial institution belonging to the Town of Fort Gibson.
• Directing the Town Attorney to send a letter to Firstar Bank located in Fort Gibson advising the financial institution as to Deb Livesay’s and Amanda Smith’s ability to inquire about all financial account statements held at their bank(s) advising them of all account numbers to which this applies.
• Approval of a bid from David White, builder, for $259,500 for the rehabilitation of the Animal Control shelter damaged in the April 2019 Flood.
• Acceptance from Debby Daniels as Town Treasurer.
4. ORDINANCES
A. Approval of Ordinance 2020-006, amending TITLE 7, MOTOR VEHICLES AND TRAFFIC, CHAPTER 10, ENFORCEMENT AND PENALTIES, SECTION 7-10-6 (C) IMPOUNDMENT OF VEHILCLES; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES OR PARTS OF ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT HEREWITH; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY.
5. EXECUTIVE SESSION.
A. Executive Session regarding demotion, discipling or resignation of Anthony Lane Bogart, pursuant to Title 25 OS §307(b)(1).
B. Executive Session regarding hiring, promotion, or appointment of Oharyah Soto, pursuant to Title 25 OS §307(b)(1).
C. Executive Session regarding purchase of real property pursuant to Title 25 OS §307(b)(3).
6. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
7. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
8. ADJOURNMENT.
