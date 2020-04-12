At its regular meeting Monday the Fort Gibson Board of Trustees took the following action:
Approved consent agenda:
• Minutes of the March 20 Special Meeting.
• Minutes of the April 6 Special Meeting.
• Payroll paid on March 27 in the amount of $46,440.89.
• Payroll paid on April 10, in the amount of $47,563.79.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid April 24 in the estimated amount of $46,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
• February 2020 Financial Statement.
Items of business for discussion and/or decision:
• Approved permission to continue to plan the Amnesty Program with the Fort Gibson Police Department.
• Approved permission to pursue a grant through the Muskogee Opioid Response Coalition.
• Approved a request to change hours of operation for liquor stores to comply with updated state law.
• Approved granting permission to allow a “Hot Dogs and Heroes” picnic celebration in October 2020.
A. Approved promotion of Brent Maddocks to police sergeant.
B. Approved retaining employment of Braden Carr.
At its regular meeting on Monday, the Fort Gibson Utilities Authority took the following action:
Approved Consent Agenda:
• Minutes of the Special Meeting of the Fort Gibson Utility Authority on March 20, 2020.
• Payroll paid on March 27, 2020 in the amount of $42,066.96.
• Payroll paid on April 10, 2020 in the amount of $45,134.26.
• Payroll to be paid April 24, 2020 in the estimated amount of $40,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
Items of business for discussion and/or decision.
• Approved hiring Meshek & Associates to perform engineering services to analyze and prepare alternatives for the site grading and protection of the Fort Gibson Water Treatment Plant.
• Approved employment of a temporary employee for the sanitation department.
• Agreed to continue employment of Stormi Hyslope as a full-time clerk for the Fort Gibson Utility Authority.
