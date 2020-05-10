Fort Gibson Board of Trustees and Utilities Authority

WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
ONLINE: www.fortgibson.net
1. VISITOR'S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
2. CONSENT AGENDA:
Consider:
A. Minutes of the Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on April 27.
B. Payroll paid on May 8 in the amount of $46,598.50.
C. Pre-approval of payroll to be paid May 22 in the estimated amount of $46,000.
D. Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION:
A. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding items removed from the Consent Agenda.
B. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding the selection of candidates for the Development Authority Board.
4. EXECUTIVE SESSION:
Consider:
A. Demotion or disciplining of Jeremy Johnson pursuant to 25 OS §307(b) (1).
B. Purchase of real property pursuant to 25 OS §307(b) (3).
5. RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY.
6. PUBLIC HEARING:
A. Presentation by LandPlan Consultants regarding the Carl Perry Memorial Ball Field Complex and Park master plan.
7. ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT.
8. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
ONLINE: www.fortgibson.net
Call to Order.
Roll Call.
1. VISITOR'S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
2. CONSENT AGENDA:
A. Minutes of the Meeting of the Fort Gibson Utility Authority on April 27.
B. Payroll paid on May 8 in the amount of $45,150.
C. Pre-approval of payroll to be paid May 22 in the estimated amount of $40,000.
D. Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION:
A. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding items removed from the Consent Agenda.
B. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding approval of estimate from Cooks Consulting to install cat walks at Wastewater Treatment Plant.
4. ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT.
5. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
