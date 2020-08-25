At its regular meeting Monday, the Fort Gibson Board of Trustees approved the following:
• Minutes of the Aug. 10 regular meeting.
• Payroll paid on Aug. 14 in the amount of $57,704.93.
• Payroll to be paid Aug. 28 in the estimated amount of $46,000.
• Claims for all departments.
• Presentation of July 2020 financials.
• Presentation of July 2020 Police Department report.
• Presentation of July 2020 Fire Department report.
• Appointing Lauren Bowden to the Planning and Zoning Board.
At its regular meeting Monday, the Fort Gibson Utilities Authority approved the following:
• Minutes of its Aug. 10 regular meeting.
• Payroll paid on Aug. 14 in the amount of $49,011.52.
• Payroll to be paid Aug. 28 in the estimated amount of $40,000.
• Claims for all departments.
• Presentation of July 2020 financials.
• Water purchase contract between Fort Gibson Utilities Authority and Corral Kreek Water District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.