At its regular meeting Monday, the Fort Gibson Board of Trustees approved the following:

• Minutes of the Aug. 10 regular meeting.

• Payroll paid on Aug. 14 in the amount of $57,704.93.

• Payroll to be paid Aug. 28 in the estimated amount of $46,000.

• Claims for all departments.

• Presentation of July 2020 financials.

• Presentation of July 2020 Police Department report.

• Presentation of July 2020 Fire Department report.

• Appointing Lauren Bowden to the Planning and Zoning Board.

At its regular meeting Monday, the Fort Gibson Utilities Authority approved the following: 

• Minutes of its Aug. 10 regular meeting.

• Payroll paid on Aug. 14 in the amount  of $49,011.52.

• Payroll to be paid Aug. 28 in the estimated amount of $40,000.

• Claims for all departments.

• Presentation of July 2020 financials.

• Water purchase contract between Fort Gibson Utilities Authority and Corral Kreek Water District. 

