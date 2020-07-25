Fort Gibson Board of Trustees, Fort Gibson Utility Authority — Agendas

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Town of Fort Gibson.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday, July 27.
WHERE: Town Municipal Building, Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave., Fort Gibson.
Call to Order
Roll Call
1. VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
2. CONSENT AGENDA:
Consider:
A. Minutes of the Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on July 13, 2020.
B. Payroll paid on July 17, 2020 in the amount of $58,164.37.
C. Pre-approval of payroll to be paid July 31, 2020 in the estimated amount of $46,000.
D. Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION:
Consider:
A. Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
B. Presentation of June 2020 Financials.
C. Presentation of June 2020 Fire Department report.
D. Presentation of June 2020 Police Department report.
E. Memorandum of Understanding with the Fort Gibson Fraternal Order of Police (FOP).
F. Hiring one additional Police Officer for the Fort Gibson Police Department.
G. Application for a lot split of land owned by Mathews Investments, located at the corner of Lee Street and Ross Street.
H. Presentation by the Neighbors Building Neighbors grant writing program.
4. RESOLUTIONS:
A. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding approval of Resolution 2020-004 for the Mayor and Town Council to authorize the submittal of a grant application to the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department LWCF Grant for the Carl Perry Memorial Ball Field Complex and Park improvements project and authorizing local participation if the grant is awarded.
5. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
6. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
7. ADJOURNMENT.
Regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Fort Gibson Utility Authority
Call to Order
Roll Call
1. VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
2. CONSENT AGENDA:
Consider:
A. Minutes of the Meeting of the Fort Gibson Utility Authority on July 13, 2020.
B. Payroll paid on July 17, 2020 in the amount of $48,537.36.
C. Pre-approval of payroll to be paid July 31, 2020 in the estimated amount of $40,000.00.
D. Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION:
Consider:
A. Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
B. Presentation of June 2020 Financials.
C. Presentation by the Neighbors Building Neighbors grant writing program.
4. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
5. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
6. ADJOURNMENT.
