At its regular meeting Monday, the Fort Gibson Board of Trustees approved the following items:
• Minutes of regular meeting on Feb. 24.
• Payroll paid on Feb. 28 in the amount of $49,244.46.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid March 13, 2020, in the estimated amount of $46,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
• Purchase order for engineering services from STP Solutions for flood damaged facilities of soccer fields, concession stand and Animal Control facility for a cost of $52,400.
• Hiring American Legal Publishing to codify local ordinances in the amount of $13,895.
• Resignation of Onyx Bonner.
