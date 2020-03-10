At its regular meeting Monday, the Fort Gibson Board of Trustees approved the following items: 

• Minutes of regular meeting on Feb. 24.

• Payroll paid on Feb. 28 in the amount of $49,244.46.

• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid March 13, 2020, in the estimated amount of $46,000.

• Payment of claims for all departments.

• Purchase order for engineering services from STP Solutions for flood damaged facilities of soccer fields, concession stand and Animal Control facility for a cost of $52,400.

• Hiring American Legal Publishing to codify local ordinances in the amount of $13,895.

• Resignation of Onyx Bonner. 

