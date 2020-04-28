During a special meeting Monday, the Fort Gibson Board of Trustees took the following action:
Consent Agenda
Approved:
• Minutes of the April 13 meeting.
• Minutes of April 20 special meeting.
• Payroll paid on April 24 in the amount of $50.77.84.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid May 8 in the estimated amount of $46.000.
• Payment of claims of all departments.
Items of business:
Approved:
• March 2020 Financial Statement.
• March 2020 Fort Gibson Fire Department report.
• March 2020 Fort Gibson Police Department report.
• Renewing agreement with Unite Private Networks, who is creating an information network in Fort Gibson.
• Hiring of Steve Ellis part time in the sanitation department.
• Hiring of Austin Cluck to work in the police department.
• Hiring of Lane Bogart to work in the police department.
• Purchase of 9.72 acres of land pending the city attorney reading the abstract.
• Amendment 2 of Resolution No. 2020-003 to follow the governor’s guidelines on reopening in response to the pandemic outbreak of COVID-19.
• Ordinance No. 2020-003 to amend Ordinance No. 1969-5 regarding alcoholic beverage tax, days and hours of sales and conditions of sales repealing ordinance or parts of ordinances in conflicts herewith, providing severability and declaring an emergency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.