Fort Gibson Board of Trustees, Utilities Authority — AGENDA

WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA
VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes)
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes from the Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Monday January 9, 2023.
• Payroll paid on January 13, 2023, in the amount of $70,224.63.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid January 27, 2023, in the estimated amount of $65,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE ACTION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• December 2022 Financial Report.
• Leave share for Tammy East.
• Leave share for Cindy Accord.
• Budget Amendment #01 Town Streets and Alley Prior Year Fund in the amount of $314,124.77.
• Budget Amendment #05 Fund 24 AC Donations in the amount of $585.
• Carl Perry contract services agreement.
• Surplus of miscellaneous items that are not serviceable and/or broken, as identified on Appendix “A” attached to this agenda.
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
NEW BUSINESS
REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS
• • •
WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA
VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes)
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes from the Utilities Authority Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Monday January 9, 2023.
• Payroll paid on January 13, 2023, in the amount of $43,698.67.
• Payroll to be paid January 27, 2023, in the estimated amount of $55,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE ACTION
Consider items removed from the Consent Agenda.
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
NEW BUSINESS
REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.