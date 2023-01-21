Fort Gibson Board of Trustees, Utilities Authority — AGENDA

WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar Ave.

AGENDA

VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes)

CONSENT AGENDA

Consider:

• Minutes from the Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Monday January 9, 2023.

• Payroll paid on January 13, 2023, in the amount of $70,224.63.

• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid January 27, 2023, in the estimated amount of $65,000.

• Payment of claims for all departments.

ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE ACTION

Consider:

• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.

• December 2022 Financial Report.

• Leave share for Tammy East.

• Leave share for Cindy Accord.

• Budget Amendment #01 Town Streets and Alley Prior Year Fund in the amount of $314,124.77.

• Budget Amendment #05 Fund 24 AC Donations in the amount of $585.

• Carl Perry contract services agreement.

• Surplus of miscellaneous items that are not serviceable and/or broken, as identified on Appendix “A” attached to this agenda.

ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

NEW BUSINESS

REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS

• • •

WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar Ave.

AGENDA

VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes)

CONSENT AGENDA

Consider:

• Minutes from the Utilities Authority Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Monday January 9, 2023.

• Payroll paid on January 13, 2023, in the amount of $43,698.67.

• Payroll to be paid January 27, 2023, in the estimated amount of $55,000.

• Payment of claims for all departments.

ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE ACTION

Consider items removed from the Consent Agenda.

ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

NEW BUSINESS

REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS 

