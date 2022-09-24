Fort Gibson Board of Trustees, Utilities Authority — AGENDA

WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees Regular meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA
1. VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):
2. CONSENT AGENDA
Consider
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on September 12, 2022.
• Payroll paid on September 9, 2022, in the amount of $62,998.73.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid October 7, 2022, in the estimated amount of $60,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• August 2022, Fort Gibson Financial Monthly Report.
• August 2022, Fort Gibson Code Enforcement report.
• August 2022, Fort Gibson Fire Department Report.
• August 2022, Fort Gibson Municipal Court Report.
• August 2022, Fort Gibson Police Department monthly report.
• Moratorium on plots within the Cherokee National Cemetery, also known as the "old section" of Citizens Cemetery until such time as the existing graves can be assessed and all sections contained therein can be plotted.
• Fire Department Surplus.
• PO #23-27277 for the amount of $11,652.
• PO #23-27278 for the amount of $10,800.
• Annual contract with Vyve.
• Chamber of Commerce Annual Review and Consideration of the FY 2022 Final Financial Report.
• Chamber of Commerce request for FY 2023 funding.
• Budget Amendment #04 Town General Government Franchise Tax in the amount of $3,431.
• End of the year bonus for Town of Fort Gibson employees.
• Open PO #23-27341 for Town General Government, Keith Hardware in the amount of $500.
• Open PO #23-27343 for Town General Government, Locke Supply in the amount of $500.
• Open PO #23-27340 for Town Library, Keith Hardware in the amount of $250.
• Open PO #23-27342 for Town Streets and Alleys, Keith Hardware in the amount of $500.
4. ORDINANCE
• Ordinance 2023-002: An Ordinance amending Title 3, Business and License Regulations, Chapter 1, General Licensing Provisions, Creating Section 3-1-18, Special Events Umbrella License, and Providing for Repealer and Severability.
• Ordinance 2023-003
5. EXECUTIVE SESSION
Discussion on the demotion, promotion, or approval of employment of Chase Anderson.
6. RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION, IF NECESSARY
• Discussion, decision and/or take-action regarding the demotion, promotion, or approval of employment for Chase Anderson.
7. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
8. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA
1. VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):
2. CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes from the Utilities Authority Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Monday September 12, 2022.
• Payroll paid on September 23, 2022, in the amount of $47,766.03.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid October 7, 2022, in the estimated amount of $55,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE ACTION:
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Legendary Fitness’ Water Usage during 2020.
• Declaring an Emergency for Security Fence Construction at the Wastewater Treatment Plant and Waiving the “Sealed Bid” Requirements.
• End of the year bonus for The Town of Fort Gibson Utility Authority Employees.
• August 2022 Utility Authority Monthly Report.
• Open PO #23-27344 for UA General Government, Locke Supple in the amount of $300.
• Open PO #23-27339 for UA General Government, Keith Hardware in the amount of $500.
• Open PO #23-27338 for UA Water Plant, Keith Hardware in the amount of $500.
4. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
5. NEW BUSINESS.
6. REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.
