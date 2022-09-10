WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees regular meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building assembly hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on August 22, 2022.
• Minutes of the Special Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on August 30, 2022.
• Payroll paid on August 26, 2022, in the amount of $61,629.93.
• Payroll paid on September 9, 2022, in the amount of $63,158.20.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid September 23, 2022, in the estimated amount of $60,000.00.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Open PO #23-27188 in the amount of $1,400.00 for Signal Tek.
• PO #23-27121 in the amount of $19,425.00 for Emergency Apparatus Maintenance.
• PO #23-26884 in the amount of $31,958.80 for Utility Company Service Inc.
• The Town of Fort Gibson 2023 calendar.
• Budget Amendment #03 Town General Government ARPA Reimbursement in the amount of $1,649.00.
• Chamber of Commerce Annual Review and Consideration of the FY 2022 Final Financial Report.
• Chamber of Commerce request for FY 2023 funding.
• PO #23-27239 in the amount of $13,964.09 for VIP Technology Solutions.
• Funding for Tactical Communication Workshop Training in the amount of $6,500.00.
• Faith & Blue Event scheduled for October 10, 2022.
RESOLUTIONS:
• Resolution; Authorization Application for Grant from the Oklahoma Rural Economic Assistance Plan Fund.
ORDINANCE:
• Ordinance 2023-001, An Ordinance of the Town of Fort Gibson Amending the Town Code at Title 12, Chapter 1, Section 12-1-5, Definitions, Home Occupation, By Striking Subparagraph D.
EXECUTIVE SESSION:
• Demotion, promotion, termination, or approval of employment for Chase Anderson.
• Confidential communications between a public body and its attorney concerning a pending investigation, claim, or action if the public body, with the advice of its attorney, determines that disclosure will seriously impair the ability of the public body to process the claim or conduct a pending investigation, litigation, or proceeding in the public interest pursuant to Title 25 OS § 307 (b)(4).
RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority regular meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building assembly hall 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA
• VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes from the Utilities Authority Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Monday August 22, 2022.
• Payroll paid on August 26, 2022, in the amount of $46,474.14.
• Payroll paid on September 9, 2022, in the amount of $46,356.11.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid September 23, 2022, in the estimated amount of $55,000.00.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE ACTION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Open PO #23-2702 for minor tools at Keith True Value in the amount of $500.
• PO #23-26884 Utility Service Company, Inc in the amount of $31,958.80
• PO #23-27238 in the amount of $7,769.99 for VIP Technology Solutions.
RESOLUTIONS:
• Authorization Application for Grant from The Oklahoma Rural Economic Assistance Plan Fund.
EXECUTIVE SESSION:
• Communications between a public body and its attorney concerning a pending investigation, claim, or action if the public body, with the advice of its attorney, determines that disclosure will seriously impair the ability of the public body to process the claim or conduct a pending investigation, litigation, or proceeding in the public interest pursuant to Title 25 OS § 307 (b)(4).
• Demotion, promotion, termination, or approval of employment for Tina Seabolt.
RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
NEW BUSINESS.
REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.
