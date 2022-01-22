WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees regular meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
• VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):
• CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes from the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on January 10, 2022.
• Payroll paid on January 14, 2022, in the amount of $55,665.43.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid on January 28, 2022, in the estimated amount of $50,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE-ACTION:
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• December 2021, Fort Gibson Fire Department monthly report.
• December 2021, Fort Gibson Police Department monthly report.
• December 2021, Fort Gibson Municipal Court monthly report.
• December 2021, Fort Gibson Financial Report.
• TWIN PD OPIOD GRANT, Budget amendment #03 in the amount of $30,000.
• Authorizing the Town Administrator to prepare a Resolution and Proposition to submit to the registered voters of the Town of Fort Gibson to allow the Mayor to appoint, with Board Approval, the Town Clerk and Town Treasurer and thereby removing the requirements for those positions to be elected.
• Authorizing Town Administrator to prepare a Resolution and Proposition to submit to the registered voters of the Town of Fort Gibson to allow the expenditures for Fire Department equipment to be added to the 1.25% sales tax authorization last approved by the voters and to ask the voters to allow for the proposed change to be retroactive.
EXECUTIVE SESSION:
• Discussion regarding the confidential communications between a public body and its attorney concerning a pending investigation, claim, or action if the public body, with the advice of its attorney, determines that disclosure will seriously impair the ability of the public body to process the claim or conduct a pending investigation, litigation, or proceeding in the public interest pursuant to Title 25OS §307(b)(4).
RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE-ACTION IF NECESSARY.
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
NEW BUSINESS.
REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.
ADJOURNMENT.
• • •
WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority regular meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
• VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):
• CONSENT AGENDA:
Consider
• Minutes from the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on January 10, 2022.
• Payroll paid on January 14, 2022, in the amount of $46,034.70.
• Payroll to be paid January 28, 2022, in the estimated amount of $55,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE-ACTION:
Consider.
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• December 2021, Utility Authority monthly report.
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
NEW BUSINESS.
REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.
ADJOURNMENT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.