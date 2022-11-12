Fort Gibson Board of Trustees, Utilities Authority — AGENDA

WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees Regular Meeting.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar Ave. 

AGENDA:

Call to Order

Roll Call

1. VISITOR'S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes)     

2. CONSENT AGENDA:

Consider:

• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on October 24, 2022.    

• Payroll paid on November 4, 2022, in the amount of $60,719.18.

• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid November 18, 2022, in the estimated amount of $65,000

• Payment of claims for all departments

3.  ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION

Consider:

• Items removed from the Consent Agenda. 

• October 2022, Fort  Gibson Code Enforcement report.

• October 2022, Fort Gibson Fire Department report.

• October 2022, Fort Gibson  Police Department monthly report.

• October  2022, Fort Gibson Municipal Court report. 

• Sidewalk located at 407 S. Willey St.

• Appeal of the Town Administrator's decision regarding the distance between the old marijuana dispensary located in the Legendary Fitness complex to the property line of the school.

• Budget Amendments that are identified in Appendix “A.”    

• Reappointment of the Fort Gibson Housing Authority Board of Commissioners.

• Surplus of items that are Identified in Appendix “B.”

• PO #23-2755 Signal Tek in the amount of $930.98 for prior fiscal year 2022.

• PO #23-27578 in the amount of $73,961.35 for FY 23 Dispatch Fees.

4. EXECUTIVE SESSION.

• Discuss the employment of James Walters, town administrator.

• Discuss hiring Simeon Parrish, police officer.

• Discuss hiring of Jack Shultz, police officer.

5. RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY.

Consider: 

• Employment of James Walters, town administrator.

• Hiring of Police Officer, Simeon Parrish.

• Hiring of Police Officer, Jack Shultz. 

6. ADMINISTRATIOR REPORT.

7. NEW BUSINESS.

8. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.

WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar Ave. 

AGENDA

Call to Order

Roll Call

1. VISITOR'S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes)

2. CONSENT AGENDA

Consider:

• Minutes from the Utilities Authority Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Monday October 24, 2022.

• Payroll paid on November 4, 2022, in the amount of $46,563.08.

• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid November 18, 2022, in the estimated amount of $55,000.

• Payment of claims for all departments.

3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE-ACTION

Consider:

• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.

• Bill White request for 3rd dumpster for the year.

• First Baptist Church request for waiver of Title 9-4-2 requiring connection for public sewer.

• October 2022 Utility Authority Monthly Report.

• October 2022 Wastewater Treatment Report.

• Open PO #23-27590 in the amount of $500 for Minor Tools for Keith True Value Hardware.

4. ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT

5. NEW BUSINESS.

6. REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.

7. ADJOURNMENT. 

