Fort Gibson Board of Trustees, Utilities Authority — AGENDA

WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees Regular Meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
Call to Order
Roll Call
1. VISITOR'S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes)
2. CONSENT AGENDA:
Consider:
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on October 24, 2022.
• Payroll paid on November 4, 2022, in the amount of $60,719.18.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid November 18, 2022, in the estimated amount of $65,000
• Payment of claims for all departments
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• October 2022, Fort Gibson Code Enforcement report.
• October 2022, Fort Gibson Fire Department report.
• October 2022, Fort Gibson Police Department monthly report.
• October 2022, Fort Gibson Municipal Court report.
• Sidewalk located at 407 S. Willey St.
• Appeal of the Town Administrator's decision regarding the distance between the old marijuana dispensary located in the Legendary Fitness complex to the property line of the school.
• Budget Amendments that are identified in Appendix “A.”
• Reappointment of the Fort Gibson Housing Authority Board of Commissioners.
• Surplus of items that are Identified in Appendix “B.”
• PO #23-2755 Signal Tek in the amount of $930.98 for prior fiscal year 2022.
• PO #23-27578 in the amount of $73,961.35 for FY 23 Dispatch Fees.
4. EXECUTIVE SESSION.
• Discuss the employment of James Walters, town administrator.
• Discuss hiring Simeon Parrish, police officer.
• Discuss hiring of Jack Shultz, police officer.
5. RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY.
Consider:
• Employment of James Walters, town administrator.
• Hiring of Police Officer, Simeon Parrish.
• Hiring of Police Officer, Jack Shultz.
6. ADMINISTRATIOR REPORT.
7. NEW BUSINESS.
8. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA
Call to Order
Roll Call
1. VISITOR'S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes)
2. CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes from the Utilities Authority Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Monday October 24, 2022.
• Payroll paid on November 4, 2022, in the amount of $46,563.08.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid November 18, 2022, in the estimated amount of $55,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE-ACTION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Bill White request for 3rd dumpster for the year.
• First Baptist Church request for waiver of Title 9-4-2 requiring connection for public sewer.
• October 2022 Utility Authority Monthly Report.
• October 2022 Wastewater Treatment Report.
• Open PO #23-27590 in the amount of $500 for Minor Tools for Keith True Value Hardware.
4. ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT
5. NEW BUSINESS.
6. REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.
7. ADJOURNMENT.
