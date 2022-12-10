WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees regular meeting.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar Ave.

AGENDA: Call to Order

Roll Call

VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):

CONSENT AGENDA:

Consider:

• Minutes from the Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Monday November 28, 2022.

• Payroll paid on December 2, 2022, in the amount of $63,416.20.

• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid December 16, 2022, in the estimated amount of $65,000.00.

• Payment of claims for all departments.

ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE-ACTION:

Consider:

• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.

• November 2022 Code Enforcement Report.

•November 2022 Fire Department Report.

• November 2022 Police Department Report.

E. Discussion, decision and/or take-action regarding the November 2022 Municipal Court Report.

• Lot Split filed by McKenzie Williams for the property Lot 2 in section 7, Township 15 North, Range 20 East of the Indian Base and Meridian, Muskogee County, State of Oklahoma.

• Appointment of Board of Adjustment committee members as listed in Appendix “A”.

• Resignation of Kerri Montgomery for the Revolving Loan Fund Advisory Board.

• Appointment of Jayna Hooker for the Revolving Loan Fund Advisory Board.

• Budget Amendments as listed in Appendix “B.”

ORDINANCE:

• Ordinance 2023-006 An Ordinance of the Town of Fort Gibson Amending Title 3, Business and License Regulations, Chapter 1, Licenses and Payment of Fee Required, Section 3-1-6, Title, Inspections or Investigations striking Building Director and Mayor.

• Ordinance 2023-007 An Ordinance of the Town of Fort Gibson Amending Title 3, Business and  License Regulations, Chapter 1, Licenses and Payment of Fee Required, Section 3-1-8, Title, Forms, and Signatures striking Mayor.

RESOLUTION:

• Resolution 2023-009 Notice of Election for Wards 1, 3, 5. 

ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.

NEW BUSINESS.

REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.

ADJOURNMENT.

 

WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority

WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar Ave.

AGENDA: Call to Order

Roll Call

VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):

CONSENT AGENDA:

Consider:

• Minutes from the Utilities Authority Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Monday November 28, 2022.

• Payroll paid on December 2, 2022, in the amount of $44,053.81.

• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid December 16, 2022, in the estimated amount of $55,000.00.

• Payment of claims for all departments.

ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE-ACTION:

Consider:

• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.

• November 2022 Utility Authority Monthly Report.

• November 2022 Wastewater Monthly Report.

• November 2022 Water Department Monthly Report.

• Sludge Removal Bid for Cook Consulting in the amount of $52,000.

• Purchase Orders as stated in Appendix “A”.

ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

NEW BUSINESS.

REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.

 

