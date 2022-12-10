WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees regular meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA: Call to Order
Roll Call
VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):
CONSENT AGENDA:
Consider:
• Minutes from the Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Monday November 28, 2022.
• Payroll paid on December 2, 2022, in the amount of $63,416.20.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid December 16, 2022, in the estimated amount of $65,000.00.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE-ACTION:
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• November 2022 Code Enforcement Report.
•November 2022 Fire Department Report.
• November 2022 Police Department Report.
E. Discussion, decision and/or take-action regarding the November 2022 Municipal Court Report.
• Lot Split filed by McKenzie Williams for the property Lot 2 in section 7, Township 15 North, Range 20 East of the Indian Base and Meridian, Muskogee County, State of Oklahoma.
• Appointment of Board of Adjustment committee members as listed in Appendix “A”.
• Resignation of Kerri Montgomery for the Revolving Loan Fund Advisory Board.
• Appointment of Jayna Hooker for the Revolving Loan Fund Advisory Board.
• Budget Amendments as listed in Appendix “B.”
ORDINANCE:
• Ordinance 2023-006 An Ordinance of the Town of Fort Gibson Amending Title 3, Business and License Regulations, Chapter 1, Licenses and Payment of Fee Required, Section 3-1-6, Title, Inspections or Investigations striking Building Director and Mayor.
• Ordinance 2023-007 An Ordinance of the Town of Fort Gibson Amending Title 3, Business and License Regulations, Chapter 1, Licenses and Payment of Fee Required, Section 3-1-8, Title, Forms, and Signatures striking Mayor.
RESOLUTION:
• Resolution 2023-009 Notice of Election for Wards 1, 3, 5.
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
NEW BUSINESS.
REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.
ADJOURNMENT.
WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA: Call to Order
Roll Call
VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):
CONSENT AGENDA:
Consider:
• Minutes from the Utilities Authority Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Monday November 28, 2022.
• Payroll paid on December 2, 2022, in the amount of $44,053.81.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid December 16, 2022, in the estimated amount of $55,000.00.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE-ACTION:
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• November 2022 Utility Authority Monthly Report.
• November 2022 Wastewater Monthly Report.
• November 2022 Water Department Monthly Report.
• Sludge Removal Bid for Cook Consulting in the amount of $52,000.
• Purchase Orders as stated in Appendix “A”.
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
NEW BUSINESS.
REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.
