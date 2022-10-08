Fort Gibson Board of Trustees, Utilities Authority — AGENDA

WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
AGENDA:
VISITOR'S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):
CONSENT AGENDA:
Consider:
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on September 26, 2022.
• Payroll paid on October 7, 2022, in the amount of $63,344.74.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid October 21, 2022, in the estimated amount of $60,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
EXECUTIVE SESSION:
• Confidential communications between a public body and its attorney concerning a pending investigation, claim, or action if the public body, with the advice of its attorney, determines that disclosure will seriously impair the ability of the public body to process the claim or conduct a pending investigation, litigation, or proceeding in the public interest; 25 O.S. § 307.B.4.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION:
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• American Legion fundraiser for Trail of Honor and Wreaths for Fallen Heroes.
• Adopting the Official Seal of the Clerk of the Municipal Court.
• Cherokee National Cemetery, also known as the "old section" of Citizens Cemetery.
• Appointment of Cemetery Board.
• Surplus and/or Obsolete Supplies, Materials and Equipment, as identified on Appendix “A” attached to the agenda.
• Fund 24 Cherokee Nation Patrol in the amount of $35,000.
• Fund 24 Cherokee Nation Donation in the amount of $11,000.
• Leave share for Tammy East.
OATH OF OFFICE:
• Administer Oath of Office for Heidi Masterson as Court Clerk in accordance with Oklahoma Constitution Article XV-Oath of Office.
ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT
NEW BUSINESS
REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
ADJOURNMENT.
WHAT: Fort Gibson Utility Authority.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
AGENDA:
VISITOR'S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):
CONSENT AGENDA:
Consider:
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Utilities Authority meeting Town of Fort Gibson on September 26, 2022.
• Payroll paid on October 7, 2022, in the amount of $46,799.08.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid October 21, 2022, in the estimated amount of $55,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE-ACTION:
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Surplus and/or Obsolete Supplies, Materials and Equipment as identified on Appendix “A” attached to the agenda.
• PO #23-27383 in the amount of $100,867 to AAA Fence Inc.
• PO #23-27389 in the amount of $14,000 to Hach.
• UA GG National Cemetery Soil in the amount of $600.
ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT
NEW BUSINESS.
REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.
ADJOURNMENT.
