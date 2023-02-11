Fort Gibson Board of Trustees, Utilities Authority — AGENDA

WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees regular meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Fort Gibson Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA
Call to Order
Roll Call
VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes from the Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Monday January 23, 2023.
• Payroll paid on January 27, 2023, in the amount of $67,445.21.
• Payroll paid on February 10, 2023, in the amount of $ 61,595.90.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid February 24, 2023, in the estimated amount of $65,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE ACTION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• January 2023 Code Enforcement Report.
• January 2023 Fire Department Report.
• January 2023 Police Department Report.
• Distribution of funds approved for Muskogee Communications for transfer to 10-8 Outfitters in the amount not to exceed $44,000.
• January 2023 Municipal Court Report
• Hotel Tax for the Town of Fort Gibson.
ORDINANCE
• Ordinance 2023-009 of the Town of Fort Gibson amending Title 7, Motor Vehicles and Traffic, Chapter 6, Parking and Regulations, Section 2, General Parking Restrictions.
• Ordinance 2023-010 of the Town of Fort Gibson amending Title 4, Health and Sanitation, Chapter 4, Junked, Wrecked Motor Vehicles and Trailers, Sections 1-4.
• Ordinance 2023-011 of the Town of Fort Gibson amending Title 12, Zoning Code, Chapter 13,Off Street Parking Regulations, Section 4.
• Ordinance 2023-012 of the Town of Fort Gibson amending Title 10, Building Regulations, Chapter 2, Plumbing Code and Regulations, Sections 1-5.
EXECUTIVE SESSION
• Discuss the employment of Jett Brassfield, Police Officer, in accordance with 25 O.S. § 307 (B)(1).
• Discuss the employment of Brent Mattox, Police Officer, in accordance with 25 O.S. § 307 (B)(1).
RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY
A. Discussion, decision and/or take-action on employment of Jett Brassfield.
B. Discussion, decision and/or take-action on employment of Brent Mattox.
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
NEW BUSINESS
REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS
10. ADJOURNMENT
WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority regular meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Fort Gibson Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA
Call to Order
Roll Call
VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes)
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes from Monday, January 23, 2023.
• Payroll paid on January 27, 2023, in the amount of $42,701.08.
• Payroll paid on February 10, 2023, in the amount of $46,258.23.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid February 24, 2023, in the estimated amount of $55,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE ACTION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• January 2023 Utility Authority Monthly Report.
• January 2023 Wastewater Monthly Report.
• January 2023 Water Department Monthly Report.
• Leave share for Buddy Devor.
EXECUTIVE SESSION
A. Confidential communications between a public body and its attorney concerning a pending investigation, claim, or action if the public body, with the advice of its attorney, determines that disclosure will seriously impair the ability of the public body to process the claim or conduct a pending investigation, litigation, or proceeding in the public interest, in accordance with 25 O.S. § 307 (B)(1)
RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY
A Confidential communications between a public body and its attorney concerning a pending investigation, claim, or action if the public body, with the advice of its attorney, determines that disclosure will seriously impair the ability of the public body to process the claim or conduct a pending investigation, litigation, or proceeding in the public interest, in accordance with 25 O.S. § 307 (B)(1)
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
NEW BUSINESS
REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS
ADJOURNMENT
