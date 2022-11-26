Fort Gibson Board of Trustees, Utilities Authority — AGENDA

WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees regular meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Center 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
Call to Order
Roll Call
1. VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):
2. CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes from the Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Monday Nov. 14.
• Payroll paid on November 18, 2022, in the approximate amount of $61,000.
• Bonus paid on November 23, 2002, in the amount of $25,000.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid December 2, 2022, in the estimated amount of $65,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
3. Presentation regarding AirMedCare.
4. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE-ACTION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• October 2022 Financial Report.
• Budget Amendment #01 Fund 30 Prior Year Fund Balance in the amount of $3,220.
• Amended 2023 Calendar.
• Surplus of Cascade System and authority to enter into an inter-agency agreement with to Wagoner County Emergency Management for purchase in the amount of $1,000.
• Time share for Clyde Briggs.
4. ORDINANCE
• Ordinance 2023-004 of the Town of Fort Gibson amending Title 1, Administration, Chapter 7, Town Officers and Personnel, Section 1-7-5, Title, 1 Building Director/Code Enforcement Officer by Striking Building Director and Authorizing the Code Enforcement Officer to File Complaints in the Municipal Court for Violations of the Code.
5. RESOLUTION
A. Resolution 2023-007 of the Board of Trustees for the Town of Fort Gibson Oklahoma increasing the capitol assets threshold from $500 to $2,500.
B. Resolution 2023-008 of the Board of Trustee of the Town of Fort Gibson Oklahoma establishing a formal policy for use of a Town owned vehicle by the Chief of Police.
6. EXECUTIVE SESSION
A. Discuss the employment of James Walters, Town Administrator §25-307 B1.
7. RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE-ACTION IF NEEDED
• Consider action regarding the employment of James Walters, Town Administrator.
8. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
9. NEW BUSINESS.
10. REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.
WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority Regular Meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Center 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
Call to Order
Roll Call
1. VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):
2. CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes from the Utilities Authority Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Monday November 14, 2022.
• Payroll paid on November 18, 2022, in the approximate amount of $48,000.
• Bonus paid on November 23, 2002, in the approximate amount of $25,000.
• Payroll to be paid December 2, 2022, in the estimated amount of $55,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE-ACTION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Budget Amendment #04 UA GG Workers Compensation Reimbursement in the amount of $374.05.
• Amended 2023 Calendar.
• First Baptist Church request for waiver of Title 9-4-2 requiring connection for public sewer.
4. RESOLUTION:
A. Resolution 2023-006 of the Board of Trustees of the Utilities Authority for the Town of Fort Gibson Oklahoma approving the Water Purchase Contract between Utilities Authority and Corral Kreek Water District, Muskogee County, Oklahoma.
B. Resolution 2023-007 of the Board of Trustees of the Utilities Authority for the Town of Fort Gibson Oklahoma increasing the capital assets threshold from $500 to $2,500.
5. ORDINANCE:
A. Ordinance 2023-005 Amending Title 9, Chapter 2, section 4 (M) (6) authority to the Town Administrator to approve additional request for dumpsters.
6. EXECUTIVE SESSION:
Consider employment of James Walters, Town Administrator in accordance with 25OS § 307 (B)(1).
7. RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NEEDED:
A. Consider action regarding the employment of James Walters, Town Administrator.
8. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
9. NEW BUSINESS.
10. REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.
11. ADJOURNMENT.
