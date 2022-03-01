WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar Ave., Fort Gibson.
Prayer, Flag Salute, Call to Order, Roll Call.
VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):
CONSENT AGENDA:
Consider:
• Minutes from the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson, Feb. 14, 2022.
• Payroll paid on February 25, 2022, in the amount of $50,802.84.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid on March 11, 2022, in the estimated amount of $50,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE ACTION:
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Appointment of Autumn Chapman as the Ward 5 Trustee to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Tim Murphy.
• January 2022, Fort Gibson Fire Department monthly report.
• January 2022, Fort Gibson Police Department monthly report.
• January 2022, Fort Gibson Municipal Court monthly report.
• January 2022, Fort Gibson Financial Report.
• Budget Amendment #5 TWN PD INS REIMB in the amount of $5,190.
EXECUTIVE SESSION:
RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY:
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
NEW BUSINESS.
REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.
ADJOURNMENT.
WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
Prayer, Flag Salute, Call to Order, Roll Call
VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):
CONSENT AGENDA:
Consider:
• Minutes from the Regular Meeting Feb. 14, 2022.
• Payroll paid on February 25, 2022, in the amount of $45,814.80.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid March 11, 2022, in the estimated amount of $55,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE ACTION:
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Appointment of Autumn Chapman as the Ward 5 Trustee to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Tim Murphy.
• January 2022 Fort Gibson Financial Report.
• January 2022 Fort Gibson Utilities Authority Report.
EXECUTIVE SESSION
RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY:
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
NEW BUSINESS.
REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.
ADJOURNMENT.
