WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar Ave., Fort Gibson.

Prayer, Flag Salute, Call to Order, Roll Call.

VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):

CONSENT AGENDA:

Consider:

• Minutes from the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson, Feb. 14, 2022.

• Payroll paid on February 25, 2022, in the amount of $50,802.84.

• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid on March 11, 2022, in the estimated amount of $50,000.

• Payment of claims for all departments.

ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE ACTION:

Consider:

• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.

• Appointment of Autumn Chapman as the Ward 5 Trustee to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Tim Murphy.

• January 2022, Fort Gibson Fire Department monthly report.

• January 2022, Fort Gibson Police Department monthly report.

• January 2022, Fort Gibson Municipal Court monthly report.

• January 2022, Fort Gibson Financial Report.

• Budget Amendment #5 TWN PD INS REIMB in the amount of $5,190.

EXECUTIVE SESSION:

RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY:

ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.

NEW BUSINESS.

REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.

ADJOURNMENT.     

WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar Ave.

AGENDA: 

Prayer, Flag Salute, Call to Order, Roll Call

VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):    

CONSENT AGENDA:

Consider:

• Minutes from the Regular Meeting Feb. 14, 2022.

• Payroll paid on February 25, 2022, in the amount of $45,814.80.

• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid March 11, 2022, in the estimated amount of $55,000.

• Payment of claims for all departments.

ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE ACTION:

Consider:

• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.

• Appointment of Autumn Chapman as the Ward 5 Trustee to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Tim Murphy.

• January 2022 Fort Gibson Financial Report.

• January 2022  Fort Gibson Utilities Authority Report.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY:

ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.

NEW BUSINESS.

REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.

ADJOURNMENT.     

