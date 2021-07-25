WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.

AGENDA: 

VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):

CONSENT AGENDA

Consider:

• Minutes of the Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on July 12, 2021.

• Minutes of the Meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission on June 29, 2021.

• Payroll paid on July 16, 2021, in the amount of $71,996.22.

• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid July 30, 2021 in the estimated amount of $70,000.

• Payment of claims for all departments.

ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION

Consider:

• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.

• June 2021 Financials.

• June 2021 Fort Gibson Fire Department monthly report.

• June 2021 Fort Gibson Police Department Report.

• Purchase order for Town Hall Renovation Phase II to Construction 127:1 for $195,000.

RESOLUTIONS

Consider:

• Resolution declaring a change of Department title from “Fort Gibson Animal Control” to “Fort Gibson Animal Services.”

• Resolution declaring a change of Department title from “Civil Defense” to “Emergency Management." 

ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.

NEW BUSINESS.

REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.

ADJOURNMENT.

WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority regular meeting.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall 200 W. Poplar Ave.

AGENDA:

 VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):

CONSENT AGENDA

Consider:

• Minutes of the Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on July 12, 2021.

• Minutes of the Meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission on June 29, 2021.

• Payroll paid on July 16, 2021 in the amount of $104,603.96.

• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid July 30, 2021 in the estimated amount of $80,000.

• Payment of claims for all departments.

ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION

Consider:

• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.

• June 2021 Financials.

ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.

NEW BUSINESS.

REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.

ADJOURNMENT. 

