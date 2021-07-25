WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes of the Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on July 12, 2021.
• Minutes of the Meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission on June 29, 2021.
• Payroll paid on July 16, 2021, in the amount of $71,996.22.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid July 30, 2021 in the estimated amount of $70,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• June 2021 Financials.
• June 2021 Fort Gibson Fire Department monthly report.
• June 2021 Fort Gibson Police Department Report.
• Purchase order for Town Hall Renovation Phase II to Construction 127:1 for $195,000.
RESOLUTIONS
Consider:
• Resolution declaring a change of Department title from “Fort Gibson Animal Control” to “Fort Gibson Animal Services.”
• Resolution declaring a change of Department title from “Civil Defense” to “Emergency Management."
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
NEW BUSINESS.
REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.
ADJOURNMENT.
WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority regular meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes of the Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on July 12, 2021.
• Minutes of the Meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission on June 29, 2021.
• Payroll paid on July 16, 2021 in the amount of $104,603.96.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid July 30, 2021 in the estimated amount of $80,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• June 2021 Financials.
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
NEW BUSINESS.
REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.
ADJOURNMENT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.