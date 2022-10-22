Fort Gibson Board of Trustees, Utilities Authority — AGENDAS

WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA
VISITOR'S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on October 10, 2022.
• Minutes of the Special Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on October 13, 2022.
• Payroll paid on October 21, 2022, in the amount of $62,286.77.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid November 4, 2022, in the estimated amount of $65,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• September 2022, Fort Gibson Financial Monthly Report.
• September 2022, Fort Gibson Code Enforcement report.
• August and September 2022, Fort Gibson Municipal Court Report.
• September 2022, Fort Gibson Police Department monthly report.
• September 2022, Fort Gibson Fire Department Report.
• Surplus of miscellaneous items that are not serviceable and/or broken, as identified on Appendix “B” attached to this agenda.
• Waiver of Business License fees for the American Legion Women's Auxiliary.
• Continued maintenance on Cherokee Street west of Hickory behind the Wastewater Treatment Plant to Horseshoe Lake.
• Budgets Amendments as set forth in Appendix “A” to the agenda.
• Chris Smith's appeal of the Town Administrators decision regarding the distance between the old marijuana dispensary located in the Legendary Fitness complex to the property line of the school.
ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT.
NEW BUSINESS.
REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority Regular meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA
VISITOR'S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes from the Utilities Authority Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Monday October 10, 2022.
• Payroll paid on October 21, 2022, in the amount of $44,431.22.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid November 4, 2022, in the estimated amount of $55,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE-ACTION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Refund requested by Legendary Fitness for an excessive water bill.
• Request for one-time waiver of late fees for businesses and the application of late fees on water bills.
• September 2022 Utility Authority Monthly Report.
ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT.
NEW BUSINESS.
REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.
