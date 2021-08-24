Fort Gibson Board of Trustees, Utilities Authority — Glance

At the regular meeting Monday, the Fort Gibson Board of Trustees approved the following:

• Minutes of the Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Aug. 9, 2021.

• Payroll paid on Aug. 13, 2021, in the amount of $51,840.35.

• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid Aug. 27, 2021, in the estimated amount of $50,000.

• Payment of claims for all departments.

• July 2021 Financials.

• July 2021 Fort Gibson Fire Department monthly report.

• July 2021 Fort Gibson Police Department Report.

• Accepting the Muskogee Opioid Response Coalition (MORC) grant for Police Department.

• Town advertising and support for local events & venues.

• Pursuing a Feasibility Study for Economic Development.

• Leave Share for Andrew Craig. 

 

At the regular meeting Monday, Fort Gibson Utilities Authority approved the following: 

• Minutes of the Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Aug. 9, 2021.

• Payroll paid on Aug. 13, 2021, in the amount of $55,998.48.

• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid Aug. 27, 2021 in the estimated amount of $55,000.

• Payment of claims for all departments.

• July 2021 Financials.

• Declaring an emergency and providing approval of purchase order for repairs of the Chemical Processing Facility for the Waste-Water Treatment Plant in the amount of $65,000.

• Purchase and installation of Water Master Meters up to $50,000.

• Purchase of 400 residential Polycarts up to $32,000.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you