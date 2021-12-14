Fort Gibson Board of Trustees, Utilities Authority — GLANCE

At their regular meeting Monday, the Fort Gibson Board of Trustees approved the following:
• Minutes from the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on November 22, 2021.
• Payroll (one-time pay) paid on November 24, 2021, in the amount of $12,378.16.
• Payroll paid on December 3, 2021, in the amount of $57,765.22.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid on December 17, 2021, in the estimated amount of $50,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
• Adding December 31, 2021 as a paid holiday.
• Calendar of the Town of Fort Gibson’s Regular Scheduled Meetings for 2022.
• Calendar of the Town of Fort Gibson’s Office Closings and Paid Holidays for 2022.
• Town – Fire Department budget amendment #01.
• Town – Police Department budget amendment #02.
• Town General Government budget amendment #02.
• Joe and Elizabeth McCracken’s request for a refund on the opening and closing of Section D Lot 14 at the Citizens Cemetery.
• Delaying action regarding the appointment of a Town Clerk for the Town of Fort Gibson.
• Leave Share for Cindy Acord.
• Leave Share for Christopher Gilfillan.
• Open PO #21-25684 to Spears Trapping Service for the Cemetery in the amount of $945.
• Ordinance No. 2021-003, Amending Title 2, Finance and Taxation, Chapter 1, Finance and Budget Administration, Section 2-1-2, Subsections (B), (C), (D), and (E), and Adding Subsections (F) and (G), Repealing all Ordinances or Parts of Ordinances in Conflict Herewith and Providing for Severability.
At its regular meeting Monday, the Fort Gibson Utilities Authority approved the following:
• Minutes from the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on November 22, 2021.
• Payroll (one-time pay) paid on November 24, 2021, in the amount of $14,184.96.
• Payroll paid on December 3, 2021, in the amount of $50,093.88.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid December 17, 2021, in the estimated amount of $55,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
• Calendar of the Town of Fort Gibson’s Regular Scheduled Meetings for 2022.
• Calendar of the Town of Fort Gibson’s Office Closings and Paid Holidays for 2022.
• Open PO #21-25720 to Keith Hardware for minor tools and water system supplies in the amount of $1,000.
• Authorization for the Town Administrator to enter into a contract with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.