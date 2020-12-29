At its regular meeting Monday, the Fort Gibson Board of Trustees approved the following: 

• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Dec 14.

• Minutes of a Special Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson Development Authority on Dec. 14.

• Payroll paid on Dec.18, in the amount of $57,297.62.

• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid Dec. 31, 2020 in the estimated amount of $56,000.

• Payment of claims for all departments.

• October 2020 Financial Statement.

• October 2020 Fire Department Report.

• October 2020 Police Department Report.

• Authorized Town Administrator Brian DeShazo to inquire and manage the town Visa account.

At its regular meeting Monday, the Fort Gibson Utilities Authority approved the following: 

• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Fort Gibson Utility Authority on Dec. 14.

• Payroll paid on Dec, 18 in the amount of $43,299.77.

• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid Dec. 31, 2020 in the estimated amount of $46,000.

• Payment of claims for all departments.

• November 2020 Financial Statement.

• Authorized Brian DeShazo to inquire and manage the Utility Authority Visa account. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you