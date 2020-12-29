At its regular meeting Monday, the Fort Gibson Board of Trustees approved the following:
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Dec 14.
• Minutes of a Special Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson Development Authority on Dec. 14.
• Payroll paid on Dec.18, in the amount of $57,297.62.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid Dec. 31, 2020 in the estimated amount of $56,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
• October 2020 Financial Statement.
• October 2020 Fire Department Report.
• October 2020 Police Department Report.
• Authorized Town Administrator Brian DeShazo to inquire and manage the town Visa account.
At its regular meeting Monday, the Fort Gibson Utilities Authority approved the following:
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Fort Gibson Utility Authority on Dec. 14.
• Payroll paid on Dec, 18 in the amount of $43,299.77.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid Dec. 31, 2020 in the estimated amount of $46,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
• November 2020 Financial Statement.
• Authorized Brian DeShazo to inquire and manage the Utility Authority Visa account.
