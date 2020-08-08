WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees Regular Meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Fort Gibson Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar St.
AGENDA:
1. VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
2. CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
A. Minutes of the Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on July 27, 2020.
B. Payroll paid on July 31, 2020 in the amount of $46,841.65.
C. Pre-approval of payroll to be paid Aug. 14, 2020, in the estimated amount of $46,000.
D. Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION
Consider:
A. Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
B. Contract with Garrett Fore Lawn & Landscape for lawn maintenance on Town properties.
C. Invoice from the Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce for economic development for fiscal year 2020-2021.
D. Request to obtain business credit cards from Armstrong Bank.
E. Person authorized to manage credit cards on behalf of the Town of Fort Gibson.
4. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
5. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar St.
AGENDA:
1. VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
2. CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
A. Minutes of the Meeting of the Fort Gibson Utility Authority on July 27, 2020.
B. Payroll paid on July 31, 2020 in the amount of $40,419.66.
C. Pre-approval of payroll to be paid Aug. 14, 2020 in the estimated amount of $40,000.
D. Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION
Consider:
A. Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
B. Approval of the water purchase contract between Fort Gibson Utilities Authority and Rural Water District #7.
C. Approval of a quote from KBC Construction for repairs to the water plant.
D. Award of a contract for the removal and disposal of sludge from the wastewater plant by Customized Environmental Solutions.
E. Request to obtain business credit cards from Armstrong Bank.
F. Person authorized to manage credit cards on behalf of the Fort Gibson Utilities Authority.
4. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
5. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
