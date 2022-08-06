Fort Gibson Board of Trustees, Utilities Authority

WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA
VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes from the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on July 25, 2022.
• Payroll paid on July 29, 2022, in the amount of $56,621.30.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid on August 12, 2022, in the estimated amount of $50,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
PRESENTATION BY SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION
The Small Business Administration presentation regarding Disaster Assistance related to the storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred May 1-8, 2022.
ITEMS FOR BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Signage at Ross St. and Lee St.
• Use of ARPA funds.
• Chamber of Commerce of Annual Review and Consideration of the FY 2022 Final Financial Report.
• Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce request for FY 2023 funding.
• Leave share for Emily Giles.
• PO# 23-27000 Canon Financial Services Inc. in the amount of $1,375 to be received monthly.
• Progressive PO# 23-27027 Cowan Engineering Group, LLC, carry over from FY22, in the amount of $15,818.50.
5. EXECUTIVE SESSION
Consider:
• Hiring, firing or demotion of Emily Giles.
• Hiring, firing or demotion of Zack Harris.
• Hiring, firing or demotion of Colby Langley.
• Hiring, firing or demotion of Tammy East.
6. RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY
Consider:
• Hiring, firing or demotion of Emily Giles.
• Hiring, firing or demotion of Zack Harris.
• Hiring, firing or demotion of Colby Langley.
• Hiring, firing or demotion of Tammy East.
7. ADMINSTRATORS REPORT.
8. NEW BUSINESS.
9. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMEBERS.
WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA
VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes from the Utilities Authority Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on July 25, 2022.
• Payroll paid on July 29, 2022, in the amount of $39,446.12.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid August 12, 2022, in the estimated amount of $55,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE-ACTION:
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Permission for the Town Administrator to be able to sign for Bank of Oklahoma Financial in excess of $10,000 not to exceed $15,000 per month’s due required billing.
• Permission for the Town Administrator to sign for Water Treatment Plant Chemicals in excess of $10,000 not to exceed $30,000.
RESOLUTION:
Consider resolution 2023-001, a resolution authorizing the Town Administrator signature authority up to $30,000 for the limited purpose of the procurement of chemicals for the Water Treatment Plant necessary due to production requirements and/or market supply.
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT NEW BUSINESS.
NEW BUSINESS REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.
REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.
ADJOURNMENT.
