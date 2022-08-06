Fort Gibson Board of Trustees, Utilities Authority

WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar Ave.

AGENDA

VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):

CONSENT AGENDA

Consider:

• Minutes from the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on July 25, 2022.

• Payroll paid on July 29, 2022, in the amount of $56,621.30.

• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid on August 12, 2022, in the estimated amount of $50,000.

• Payment of claims for all departments.

PRESENTATION BY SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

The Small Business Administration presentation regarding Disaster Assistance related to the storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred May 1-8, 2022.

ITEMS FOR BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION

Consider:

• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.

• Signage at Ross St. and Lee St.

• Use of ARPA funds.

• Chamber of Commerce of Annual Review and Consideration of the FY 2022 Final Financial Report.

• Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce request for FY 2023 funding.

• Leave share for Emily Giles.

• PO# 23-27000 Canon Financial Services Inc. in the amount of $1,375 to be received monthly. 

• Progressive PO# 23-27027 Cowan Engineering Group, LLC, carry over from FY22, in the amount of $15,818.50.

5. EXECUTIVE SESSION

Consider: 

• Hiring, firing or demotion of Emily Giles.

• Hiring, firing or demotion of Zack Harris.

• Hiring, firing or demotion of Colby Langley.

• Hiring, firing or demotion of Tammy East.

6. RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY

Consider: 

• Hiring, firing or demotion of Emily Giles.

• Hiring, firing or demotion of Zack Harris. 

• Hiring, firing or demotion of Colby Langley. 

• Hiring, firing or demotion of Tammy East.

7. ADMINSTRATORS REPORT.

8. NEW BUSINESS.

9. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMEBERS.

 

WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar Ave.

AGENDA

VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):

CONSENT AGENDA

Consider:

• Minutes from the Utilities Authority Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on July 25, 2022.

• Payroll paid on July 29, 2022, in the amount of $39,446.12.

• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid August 12, 2022, in the estimated amount of $55,000.

• Payment of claims for all departments.

ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE-ACTION:

Consider: 

• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.

• Permission for the Town Administrator to be able to sign for Bank of Oklahoma Financial in excess of $10,000 not to exceed $15,000 per month’s due required billing.

• Permission for the Town Administrator to sign for Water Treatment Plant Chemicals in excess of $10,000 not to exceed $30,000. 

RESOLUTION:

Consider resolution 2023-001, a resolution authorizing the Town Administrator signature authority up to $30,000 for the limited purpose of the procurement of chemicals for the Water Treatment Plant necessary due to production requirements and/or market supply.

ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT NEW BUSINESS.

NEW BUSINESS REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.

REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.

ADJOURNMENT. 

