At its regular meeting Monday, the Fort Gibson Board of Trustees approved the following:
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Nov. 23.
• Minutes of an Emergency Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Nov. 25
• Minutes of a Special Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Nov. 30.
• Payroll paid on Dec. 4, 2020 in the amount of $66,055.24.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid Dec. 18, 2020 in the estimated amount of $56,000.
• Budget amendment #13 in the amount of $1,500.
• Budget amendment #14 in the amount of $293,311.13.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
• Acceptance of a bid from United Turf and Track for $82,492.00 for the Soccer Complex Grounds Improvements project.
• Acceptance of a bid from JE Dirt Wurx, LLC for $70,495.00 for the Soccer Complex Building Improvements project.
• Extending benefits to employees that are quarantined due to the Coronavirus in the absence of an extension of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA).
• Ordinance No. 2020-009 An ordinance amending the Employee Retirement System, defined contribution for the Town of Fort Gibson and Fort Gibson Utility Authority, Oklahoma; providing retirement benefits for eligible employees of the Town of Fort Gibson and Fort Gibson Utility Authority, Oklahoma; pertaining to employee eligibility; providing for repealer and severability; and declaring an emergency.
At its regular meeting Monday, the Fort Gibson Utility Authority approved the following:
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Fort Gibson Utility Authority on Nov. 23.
• Minutes of an Emergency Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Nov. 25.
• Minutes of a Special Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Nov. 30.
• Payroll paid on Dec. 4 in the amount of $47,151.75.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid Dec. 18 in the estimated amount of $46,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Extending benefits to employees that are quarantined due to the Coronavirus in the absence of an extension of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA).
• Water usage rates and connection fee to provide future potable water service to the OG&E Power Plant.
* Ordinance No. 2020-009 An ordinance amending the Employee Retirement System, defined contribution for the Town of Fort Gibson and Fort Gibson Utility Authority, Oklahoma; providing retirement benefits for eligible employees of the Town of Fort Gibson and Fort Gibson Utility Authority, Oklahoma; pertaining to employee eligibility; providing for repealer and severability; and declaring an emergency.
