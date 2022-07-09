WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees regular meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building assembly hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
Prayer, Flag Salute, Call to Order, Roll Call
1. VISITOR'S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):
2. CONSENT AGENDA:
Consider:
• Minutes from the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on June 27, 2022.
• Payroll paid on July 1, 2022, in the amount of $52,794.87.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid on July 15, 2022, in the estimated amount of $50,000.
• Claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE ACTION:
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• FOP Lodge No. 209 and the Town of Fort Gibson, FY 2023 Collective Bargaining Agreement.
• TWN GG FW REFUND in the amount of $6,375.
• TWN GG BOND REFUND in the amount of $625.
• PO# 22-26779 in the amount of $53,051 for Sole Source Municipal Emergency Services Expenditure transferred from FY 2022.
• PO # 22-26780 in the amount of $500 for Fort Gibson Tire and Wheel open PO General Government.
• PO # 22-26781 in the amount of $500 for Fort Gibson Tire and Wheel open PO Parks.
• PO# 22-26782 in the amount of $500 for Fort Gibson Tire and Wheel open PO Cemetery.
• PO# 22-26783 in the amount of $500 for Fort Gibson Tire and Wheel open PO Streets and Alleys.
• PO# 22-26788 in the amount of $2500 for Fort Gibson Tire and Wheel open PO Police Department.
4. RESOLUTIONS:
• Resolution 2022-005, a Resolution for the Town of Fort Gibson amending the Town of Fort Gibson and Fort Gibson Utilities Authority Employee Handbook.
5. ORDINANCES:
6. REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.
7. ADJOURNMENT.
WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority regular meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building assembly hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
1. VISITOR'S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes).
2. CONSENT AGENDA:
Consider:
• Minutes from the Utilities Authority Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on June 27, 2022.
• Payroll paid on July 1, 2022, in the amount of $51,714.01.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid July 15, 2022, in the estimated amount of $55,000.
• Claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE ACTION:
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• PO# 22-26757 in the amount of $500 for open PO Harps Work Crew.
• PO# 22-26776 in the amount of $500 for open PO Keith Hardware, Minor Tools UA.
• PO# 22-26777 in the amount of $500 for open PO Keith's Hardware, Water System Supplies.
• PO# 22-26784 in the amount of $500 for Fort Gibson Tire and Wheel open PO Utilities.
• PO# 22-26785 in the amount of $500 for Fort Gibson Tire and Wheel open PO Sanitation.
• PO# 22-26786 in the amount of $500 Fort Gibson Tire and Wheel open PO Wastewater Treatment Plant.
• PO# 22-26787 in the amount of $500 for Fort Gibson Tire and Wheel open PO Water Treatment Plant.
• PO# 22-26812 in the amount of $200 for Keith Hardware open PO Water Treatment Plant Janitorial.
• PO# 22-26819 in the amount of $500 for Harp's open PO Wastewater Treatment Plant.
• PO# 22-26820 in the amount of $900 for Keith Hardware open PO Wastewater Treatment Plant Sewer and Maintenance.
• Budget Amendment #8 UA GG Rental Property 2021/2022 in the amount of $6,971.
• Budget Amendment #9 UA GG Interest Income 2021/2022 in the amount of $15,810.
• Budget Amendment #10 UA GG FEMA State 2019 2021/2022 in the amount of $9,000.
• Budget Amendment #11 UA GG Water Income 2021/2022 in the amount of $472,572.
• Budget Amendment #12 UA GG Forfeited Water Dept 2021/2022 in the amount of $9,996.
• Budget Amendment #13 UA GG Sewer Income 2021/2022 in the amount $76,697.
• Budget Amendment #14 UA GG BOD Charges 2021/2022 in the amount of $148,975.
• Budget Amendment #15 UA GG Trash Inc 2021/2022 in the amount of $68,018.00.
• Budget Amendment #16 UA GG State Trash/Landfill 2021/2022 in the amount of $199.
• Budget Amendment #17 UA GG Capital IMP 2021/2022 in the amount of $5,590.
• Budget Amendment #18 UA GG New Water Tap Mat 2021/2022 in the amount of $1,872.
• Budget Amendment #19 UA GG National Cemetery Soil 2021/2022 in the amount of $1,200.
• Budget Amendment #20 UA GG Penalty Income 2021/2022 in the amount of $8,821.
• Budget Amendment #21 UA FF NON-PAYMENT FEE 2021/2022 in the amount of $4,490.
• Budget Amendment #22 UA GG TESTING FEES 2021/2022 in the amount of $7,500.
• Budget Amendment #23 UA FF Brush Lot Fees 2021/2022 in the amount of $1,015.
• Budget Amendment #24 UA FF MISC INC 2021/2022 in the amount of $53.
• Budget Amendment #25 UA FF TSS CHARGE-WPK 2021/2022 in the amount of $8,403.
• Payment received from Insurance company to pay for the work on Utilities Truck #37 in the amount of $11,307.73 to Fort Gibson Auto Refinishing.
4. RESOLUTIONS:
• Resolution 2022-005, a Resolution for the Town of Fort Gibson amending the Town of Fort Gibson and Fort Gibson Utilities Authority Employee Handbook.
5. ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT
6. NEW BUSINESS.
7. REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.
